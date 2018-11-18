In May 2010, Cameron Douglas, Douglas' son from his first marriage, was sentenced to five years in prison on drug charges. The Oscar-winning actor and producer was present for his son's sentencing, which he later called "adequate" for the crime—as well as possibly a life saver, because it forced Cameron to get clean.

Douglas—reminiscent of the guilt his own father, screen legend Kirk Douglas, felt over the breakup of his first marriage when Michael was young—admitted on Today that he too had put career before family. "I've also confessed the fact that I was in rehab 20 years ago. So we had that issue, and as far as his mother was concerned, she was a very young mother when she had Cameron, and her skills were limited to such an extent. The other part, of course, is genes. I lost a brother [Eric Douglas] with an overdose four years ago. I have another brother who has been on the program for years."

The Fatal Attraction star wrote to the judge in a note asking for leniency, "I have some idea of the pressure of finding your own identity with a famous father...I do believe out of this adversity he will be a positive citizen. I don't want to see him break."

Eerily, soon Michael Douglas would be fighting for his own survival.