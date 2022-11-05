Inside Aaron Carter’s Rocky Journey After Child Star Success

Watch : Aaron Carter Debuts New Face Tattoo Amid Family Feud

"The show always must go on," Aaron Carter said, describing his mantra on E! True Hollywood Story as he explained how his opioid addiction started with painkillers prescribed to help him power through a broken jaw he suffered in a fight.

But then, as Aaron would be the first to admit, the show unraveled. His jaw healed, but he didn't stop taking the pills. "Everybody thought, Oh my god, he has AIDS, he's a crackhead, he's a meth head," he recalled. "That's when I realized, either you get your s--t together or you make the decision to slowly die."

Unfortunately, on Nov. 5, his rep confirmed to E! News that Aaron had died at age 34. TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, reported a man had drowned. His cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with deepest regret," the musician's rep said in a statement, "to report Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA." He is survived by his son Prince, 11, months, who he shares with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin.

For several years, the singer and reality TV star has been getting far more attention for what he had been going through off stage than for music or any other career move he had in the works. But that had been a troubling pattern for Aaron ever since he followed older brother Nick Carter into the limelight back in the '90s and found fame to be a mixed blessing.