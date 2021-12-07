Aaron Carter and Fiancée Melanie Martin Are Back Together One Week After Split

Watch : Aaron Carter and His Girlfriend Are Expecting a Baby

Well, that was quick.

A week after announcing that he and his fiancé had split, Aaron Carter is back with Melanie Martin. According to a source, the new parents "are currently back together"—but emphasis on the currently.

"They have been fighting throughout their relationship and are stuck in a perpetual cycle of breaking up and getting back together," the source elaborated. "So while they are back together for now, it's likely only a matter of time before they break up again."

On Nov. 22, Carter confirmed he and Martin welcomed their first child together, a son named Prince, after a difficult birth.

"Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor," Carter wrote on Instagram, "but my fiancé is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here."

"I'm so proud of you hunny you did it," he wrote about Martin. "I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god."