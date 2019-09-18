The family feud between Nick and Aaron Carter is far from over.

One day after Nick filed a restraining order against his younger brother, court documents obtained by multiple outlets and published by The Blast include concerning new allegations about Aaron.

In a statement included in the filing, Nick, 39, claims Aaron, 31, has "exhibited increasingly unstable behaviors" and "recently admitted to having schizophrenia with multiple other mental disorders." Additionally, Nick states that during an alleged FaceTime conversation between Aaron and their sister, Angel Carter, Aaron revealed he "thinks about killing babies and has thought about killing [Nick's] wife, Lauren."

In a firestorm of tweets previously posted to his Twitter account, Aaron vehemently denied the Backstreet Boyssinger's claims, saying, "I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family."

Nick further concluded in the filing, "I need an injunction because I fear for my safety, the safety of my wife and children, and the safety of my wife's parents. I am afraid he will listen to the voices in his head and cause harm to my family."