by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 2:50 PM
The family feud between Nick and Aaron Carter is far from over.
One day after Nick filed a restraining order against his younger brother, court documents obtained by multiple outlets and published by The Blast include concerning new allegations about Aaron.
In a statement included in the filing, Nick, 39, claims Aaron, 31, has "exhibited increasingly unstable behaviors" and "recently admitted to having schizophrenia with multiple other mental disorders." Additionally, Nick states that during an alleged FaceTime conversation between Aaron and their sister, Angel Carter, Aaron revealed he "thinks about killing babies and has thought about killing [Nick's] wife, Lauren."
In a firestorm of tweets previously posted to his Twitter account, Aaron vehemently denied the Backstreet Boyssinger's claims, saying, "I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family."
Nick further concluded in the filing, "I need an injunction because I fear for my safety, the safety of my wife and children, and the safety of my wife's parents. I am afraid he will listen to the voices in his head and cause harm to my family."
As for the alleged FaceTime conversation between Aaron and Angel, TMZ reports the documents state it took place on Aug. 7. In a transcription of the conversation, Aaron reportedly shared his mental health diagnoses with Angel, to which she responded, "Okay, do you hear voices? Do you have thoughts?"
The documents claim Aaron then said, "I have thoughts about killing babies. I come up with different scenarios in my head." Aaron also said he "thinks about killing" Lauren Kitt, Nick's pregnant wife. Aaron's ex-girlfriend, Lina Valentina, then said, according to the filing, "Angel, how do you think I feel with him sleeping with a sword next to him?" Aaron reportedly responded, "Shut up Lina, you are next on my list."
Both TMZ and The Blast report a Las Vegas judge agreed to issue the temporary restraining order, which requires Aaron to stay 100 yards away from Nick and his family.
JB Lacroix/WireImage
"Restraining order says stay 100 feet away. It's been thousands of miles for years. Using the court system to shake me down. Worked on some girls but won't work on me. Good night all," Aaron tweeted late Tuesday evening.
Earlier this month, the former child star made an appearance on The Doctors, where he revealed he suffers from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression.
Following the interview, Aaron shared the following message with his social media followers: I'm not perfect. But I'm doing my best to grow and learn from all my mistakes just like every other person in this world to anyone that I've hurt I'm sorry I'm learning and growing tell my friends that know me I love you with all my heart. I'm a good person. I've worked my whole life and had crazy ups and downs and then been broke on my ass multiple times so I'm proud of where I am today and I'm doing my best to be the patriarch of my family. It's not easy being the youngest but I love my family."
