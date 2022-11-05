Aaron Carter Dead at Age 34

Watch : Aaron Carter's Inspiration Behind New Music

The music world has lost one of its own.

Aaron Carter, a former child star and younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, died Nov. 5, his rep confirms to E! News. He was 34.

"It is with deepest regret," the musician's rep said in a statement, "to report Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA."

TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, reported a 9-1-1 call was made, noting a man had drowned in the residence. However, while homicide detectives were dispatched per protocol, there is no information or evidence of foul play. The cause of Aaron's death has not been revealed..

A Lancaster Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed to E! News that officers arrived at Aaron's home but offered no further details.

Aaron, who rose to fame in 1997 with the hit "Crush on You," is survived by an 11-month-old son, Prince (with ex Melanie Martin).