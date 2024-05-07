Jelly Roll Reacts to Katy Perry’s Hope That He Replaces Her on American Idol

Jelly Roll's love for Katy Perry is a part of him that you're never gonna ever take away from him.
After the "Teenage Dream" singer expressed her hope that the country star (real name Jason Bradley DeFord) takes over for her as a judge on American Idol, he reacted by heaping praise on her.
"I love you, Katy Perry," he exclusively told E! News May 4 at iHeartRadio's iHeartCountry festival. "Find you a friend that talks about you like Katy Perry talks about me in the media. Thank you, Katy Perry. I love you to death." (For more Jelly Roll, tune in to E! News tonight, May 7 at 11 p.m.)
And the "Son of a Sinner" singer shared that he especially loves Katy's authenticity.
"She's the same person privately as she is publicly," he continued. "Because every time I've seen her, she's like you need to be on American Idol. And the first time somebody asked her it was y'all and she was like ‘Jelly Roll.'"
And while Katy is eyeing the Grammy nominee to join Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan at the judges table following her departure when season 22 wraps later this month, Jelly dished he'd be willing to do anything on the music show.
As he put it, "I'd go clean the American Idol toilets if they wanted me to—I'm in."
It isn't just Idol that Katy believes Jelly would excel at, either.
"Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show," she divulged to E! News last month. "I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything."
Jelly Roll may be on the shortlist for the next judge, but Katy has spent seven seasons crafting the next American Idol. Read on to see where some of the contestants have ended up.
—Reporting by Rachel Smith