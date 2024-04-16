Katy Perry Reveals "Amazing" Singer She Wants to Replace Her on American Idol

Watch : Katy Perry Reveals She's LEAVING 'American Idol' After 7 Seasons

Dim the lights, Katy Perry has a pitch for American Idol.

The "Firework" singer, who is set to leave the ABC singing competition series after this season, recently revealed who she'd like to join Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan at the judges' table.

"I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show," Katy told E! News after American Idol's April 15 live show. "I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything."

"So I love him," she noted of the "Wild Ones" artist, who recently appeared on the April 8 episode of Idol. "And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!" (For more Idol interviews, watch E! News April 16.)

When it comes down to it, Perry just wants her replacement to speak their mind.

"I want a truth teller," she added. "I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way."