Why Luke Bryan Isn't Shocked About Katy Perry's Departure From American Idol

Watch : Katy Perry Reveals She's LEAVING 'American Idol' After 7 Seasons

Luke Bryan doesn't really want Katy Perry to go, oh.

But still, the "Play It Again" singer wasn't surprised when Katy announced her decision to leave American Idol at the end of season 22 after seven years on the show.

"I had heard whispers that she was thinking about it," he said in a recent interview with Taste of Country Nights. "It wasn't like a huge shock."

"It's been a good run with Katy," he continued, "and she and I have developed a great friendship. It's just really been fun getting to know Katy."

In fact, the country star—who has been a judge alongside Katy and Lionel Richie since American Idol rebooted on ABC in 2018—could hardly believe that he's been working with Katy long enough for her to become a mom (she shares daughter Daisy, 3, with fiancé Orlando Bloom).

And while the duo won't be working on Idol together anymore, he's always there if she needs him.