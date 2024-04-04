Why Anna Paquin Is Walking With a Cane During Red Carpet Date Night With Husband Stephen Moyer

Watch : Anna Paquin Recalls First Day on "True Blood"

Anna Paquin is getting candid about her health.

The Oscar winner walked with the assistance of a cane during an April 3 screening of her and husband Stephen Moyer's new movie A Bit of Light. Clad head-to-toe in black, Anna had her walking stick in one hand and held Stephen close in the other as the pair posed for photos on the red carpet.

Sharing that she's been dealing with unspecified health issues affecting her mobility, the 41-year-old told People, "It hasn't been easy."

However, Anna is grateful to have Stephen by her side—both off and on the set. Nearly 10 years after costarring on True Blood together, the couple teamed up again in A Bit of Light, with Anna playing the lead and Stephen behind the camera as the director.

"He's my favorite person to play with," she shared, adding with a laugh that she's usually "not sentimental when it comes to work."