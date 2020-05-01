Why Princess Charlotte Will Never Be Your Average Spare Heir

Not all that long ago, Princess Charlotte wouldn't have even been a spare heir. She would've just been a plain ol' princess.

But in 2013, with the Succession to the Crown Act, retroactively applying to all those born after Oct. 28, 2011, Queen Elizabeth II and the British Parliament made it so that the line of succession would stop skipping over girls in favor of younger brothers, and made it so that a daughter of the heir to the throne would remain in line according to her place in the birth order.

Yes, that only took until 2013.

Anyway, Charlotte—who will still descend the ladder when her big brother Prince Georgestarts his own family one day, as Prince Harry did when Prince William and Kate Middleton started theirs—was already destined to be so much more than a spare heir, a term that dates back to the late 1800s, when American Consuelo Vanderbilt described her two children with the 9th Duke of Marlborough as "the heir and the spare."