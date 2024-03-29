The Most-Shopped Celeb Recommendations This Month: Jennifer Lopez, Kyle Richards, Chrishell Stause & More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
March 2024 was a month filled with reasons to shop, including Sleep Week and the Amazon Big Spring Sale. And, of course, we can't forget about the celebrity recommendations. We love shopping and knowing what the stars are up to, so, of course celebrity product picks are at the top of our must-buy lists.
We enjoy sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, Kyle Richards, Chrishell Stause, Oprah Winfrey, JoJo Fletcher, Vanessa Hudgens, Kathy Hilton, Kenya Moore, Paige DeSorbo, and Porsha Williams.
We took a look back on this past month to round up the celebrity-recommended products that E! shoppers bought the most. Get your shop on. Again.
Celeb-Loved Beauty Products
Technically, Kyle's pick is an eye makeup pencil, but it definitely works as a highlighter. It has 51,800+ 5-star reviews.
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder
"My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie," Jennifer Aniston told E! News. "So easy to use."
Scala Silicone Anti Cellulite Massager
"I can solve your cellulite. This is like $10. This is amazing. I go to a really amazing lymphatic drainage place here in New York City. They use this on me for a lymphatic massage. When I do my massages, I look like I've actually worked out. I saw what they were using and I ordered one off Amazon," Brynn Whitfield said.
Brynn's Tips: "I use it in the shower. You have to be consistent every day. If you stop using it, the results go away. When you do use it, it's amazing. Just use it in the shower with soap and water. You want to do a circular motion. You do it on your thighs. You do it on your bum. You keep going around and around. This is really really good for cellulite."
This massager has 12,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Real Housewives of New York OG Luann de Lesseps said, "GrandeLASH is the best product for lashes and brows. It keeps my brows and eyelashes looking thicker and healthier. One of my faves!"
Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent explained, "I'm gonna be honest, my eyelashes suck. It makes my lashes longer without making me look like I got punched in the face. I won't name the lash serum that does that. I love the fact that it works and how I get to avoid looking like I got into a fight."
"I use it every single night. GrandeLash Serum. It makes my lashes crazy long. I love it," Dancing With the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold shared.
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo said, "I used to get eyelash extensions all the time. Now, I just use the GrandeLash serum. Being able to rub my eyes every single day without worrying about messing up lash extensions is everything."
"I also like to put on a lash serum, this one is Grandelash-MD. I've used natural kinds. I just started using this one. I put it right at the lash line," Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa shared.
Baimei Cryotherapy Ice Roller and Gua Sha Facial Tools
Sarah Hyland advised, "For budget-friendly picks, you can't go wrong with an ice roller from Amazon, especially when you're hungover. It's absolutely amazing, depuffs your face and helps with hangovers and headaches. When you pair that with a gua sha tool, it's always really amazing."
Sarah's two-piece skincare tools set comes in 4 colors and has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kourtney's self-tanning drops have 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ebanel 15 Pack Collagen Peptide Hydrating Face Masks
Jennifer Lopez included this in her list of self-care essentials. Experience the ultimate hydration and rejuvenation with hyaluronic acid and collagen-infused sheet masks. This formula will plump your skin, leaving it visibly smoother and more radiant, per the brand.
These sheet masks have 5,300+ 5-star amazon reviews.
SOL by Jergens Medium Water Mousse
"I love that it's made with natural sugars and coconut oil," Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared.
Kourtney's self-tanning mousse has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Kathy Hilton used this spray-on moisturizer during a July 2021 RHOBH episode, telling her sister Kyle Richards she keeps it in her bag because her skin gets dry.
This is an innovative, spray-on moisturizer that you need to achieve dewy skin. In addition to delivering a fast-absorbing hydration boost, it creates that look of glowing skin in an instant. You can use it under makeup, over makeup, or even on your bare skin to get your glow on. It's also a great makeup refresher/setting spray, especially if you want to prevent that cakey look.
L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion
Paige DeSorbo explained, "I just don't think I'm a tanning drop girl. I would rather put a base on that's a little glowy. There's one really expensive one that I do love, it's Victoria Beckham. I'm not buying that every time I run out. This is truly the only one I think is anywhere comparable to hers."
Paige's glow lotion comes in 4 shades. It has 25,200+ 5-star reviews and it has also been recommended by TikTok sensation Alix Earle and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow.
Mario Badescu Lip Mask
Melissa Gorga gushed, "Mario Badescu Lip Mask is beyond. It's super super shiny. I use it every single night. It just feels amazing. Your lips are going to be soft, silky, and smooth."
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water
Dancing With the Stars pro Britt Stewart shared, "I love using facial sprays to set makeup, refresh my skin midday, and just because it feels good! Any of Mario Badescu's facial sprays are great, but my personal favorite is the Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater."
Britt's recommendation is a top-seller with 63,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This was also recommended by Olympian Suni Lee, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams.
Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face with Vitamin B5 and Ceramides
Lisa Rinna raved, "I could bathe in hyaluronic acid. This is hydrating hyaluronic acid serum. This is lovely."
This serum has 21,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
"Oh my gosh, the hype is real and I cosign on it. I will go to the desert where it's so dry, and I'll put that snail mucin on and mix it with whatever moisturizer I'm using. And I kid you not, I wake up and my skin is like butter," Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent told E!.
Lala Kent's skincare must-have has 59,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects
Paige DeSorbo said, "I've used these since high school and they're the best things ever. It's better than going to the dentist. This is my favorite."
These top-selling teeth whitening strips have 64,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They have been recommended by Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and The Bachelor alum Catherine Giudici Lowe among many others.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist
Ashley Graham shared that uses this tanning mist "morning, noon, and night." She elaborated, "It keeps me nice and tanned and glowing. It smells like f--king vacation. Who doesn't want to smell like a vacation all day and all night?"
Dock and Bay Reusable Makeup Removers
"If you, like me, have ruined a few towels from washing off makeup, then you need these eco-friendly, reusable makeup removers. Wet one with water, swipe, then place it in the included bag and toss in the wash," Oprah Winfrey explained.
These makeup remover towels come in 9 colors.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches for Nose Pores
Paige DeSorbo shared, "If you have not tried these, do yourself a favor and put it in your cart right now. Even if you think you don't need it, try it. This is for the nose. If you have blackhead or any pimples a little bit under the skin, it totally sucks them out."
More From Paige: "I feel like the nose one is the one I was the most amazed by. I even put this on my boyfriend the other night and he was obsessed with this. They're so easy to sleep in. You don't even feel it."
Paige's pick has 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Dermaplane Razor
Alix Earle recommended this affordable dermaplaning set. Use this multipurpose tool to remove unwanted facial hair, exfoliate skin, and shape eyebrows. Amazon has 4 colors to choose from. These dermaplaning sets have 11,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush
"A lot of people have recommended this little cleansing brush. I like this one because it's more sanitary to me than Clarisonic. It comes in a little bag. If you want that extra clean and you feel like you can never get the makeup off, this is the product that you need," Madison LeCroy said.
Madison's cleansing brush is available in 5 colors. It has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This Neutrogena oil has 27,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool with Precision Cover, 3ct
Brynn Whitfield shared, "I actually shave my face. I use these. They're really great to do a little dermaplaning. Shave your face and put on your little headband."
Brynn's pick has 142,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedelite Satin Silk Pillowcase
"I have the satin pillowcase for your hair and skin. This is amazing, especially if your experience static in your hair," Madison LeCroy said.
Madison's pillowcase comes in 27 colors and 8 sizes. Her pick has 22,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
KNOW Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask with Canadian Colloidal Clay
Vanessa Hudgens explained, "I worked really hard to make sure the Glacial Bay Clay Mask gives you everything you want in a clay mask. It pulls out impurities, tightens pores, reduces pigmentation, giving you clear, glowing, and hydrated skin. All in 4 minutes. Plus, it's easy to slot into your already existing skincare routine."
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
Cameron Diaz said, "I think jade rollers are great gift. I feel like a lot of people have them already, but they're a fun thing to have." This two-piece set comes in six colors and it has 42,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tula Skin Care Eye Balm
Chrishell Stause shared, "I put it on every morning before I put on concealer or foundation. It's got a brightening effect to it. It feels really good on the skin. I love this."
TruSkin Vitamin C Face Serum
Porsha Williams raved, "This is a must. This serum is so bomb. This is TruSkin Vitamin C. By the third or the fourth day, my skin was glowing. And it actually felt baby soft."
Kenya Moore said, "I love this Vitamin C. In case you guys don't know, Vitamin C brightens your skin. If you have dull skin, you need this Vitamin C serum. It has hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E as well. This little guy applies a powerful punch. Use this after toner for a brighter complexion."
This Vitamin C serum has 59,100+ 5-star reviews from Amazon customers.
DERMA E Stem Cell Lifting Eye Treatment
Porsha Williams shared, "It will completely change the texture of your under eye. This is an eye-lifting cream. When you put it on, it is so light and hydrating. Use this every morning and every night. Thank me later."
Porsha's eye cream has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Boscia Luminizing Charcoal Mask
"When you peel it off your skin will look so glowy and absolutely beautiful. It's imperative when you wear lots of makeup, or even if you're not a makeup wearer, that you clean your pores. This will unclog your pores so you don't have blackheads and things like that," Porsha Williams shared.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
Paige DeSorbo said, "When I do my slicked back buns, this is the only hair stick that I will use. It's like a legitimate adult glue stick. It's the easiest one to use. It's a hair wax stick. You're going to have the best slicked back bun. I absolutely swear by these."
This hair care essential has 27,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Alix Earlie recommended this hair wax to E! shoppers too.
UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner
"I like to spray this in my hair and put on my sun hat. This is a great detangler. I like the size for traveling," Kyle Richards shared in her Mexico travel guide.
Kyle previously recommended this detangler and her niece Paris Hilton used it on her wedding day. Selena Gomez, and Dancing With the Stars alum Witney Carson have used it too. It has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother
Margaret Josephs explained, "This is a treatment I put on my hair after I get out of the shower before I blow dry it. It's a bond smoother, so you don't get the frizzies. I just really love to use this all the time."
Melissa Gorga said, "It's so good. It takes away all the frizz and repairs the dead ends. It's a must, OK? You have to go with the Olaplex."
This bond smoother has 40,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This scalp care brush has 83,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 23 colors. It was also recommended by Kandi's co-star Kenya Moore and it was also recommended by Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy and our E! Shopping editors.
Revlon Eyeshadow Palette
"Get yourself some really good neutrals," Lisa Rinna advised.
This affordable pick has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Lisa likes the neutral palette and there are 3 additional picks to choose from.
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
"I've used this mascara for I don't even know how many years, forever and a day. I don't like to wear lashes. If you want to look like you have lashes on, this is my go-to. It's amazing. Everyone I turn onto it ends up using it and never ends up going back [to their previous mascara]," Kyle Richards said.
More From Kyle: "I love the thick brush. The brush is key. I can reapply this product and keep reapplying to build it up. Makeup artists that I work with end up using this too. This is my favorite mascara."
This mascara has 54,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Beakey 5 Piece Makeup Sponge Set
Kenya Moore said, "I have to have these because I don't want to go back and forth using the same beauty blenders and rinsing them out. I buy a pack like this and it comes with five. I use each for different things so I don't cross-contaminate blush with foundation."
These sponges have 73,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph uses these and E! Shopping Editors do too.
Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan
"The fans have to be the biggest thing that we all use on Housewives. When we were in Mexico and in Miami, it was so hot. I always had my fan," Gizelle Bryant said. This fan comes in pink, brown, navy blue, white, and green. It has 41,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
Marysol Patton told E!, "I always put on the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara!" It has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Velvet Scrunchies
Kathy revealed, "I live in these. These are great and dressy too if you want. Dorit [Kemsley] taught me about these."
Kathy's velvet scrunchies come in many color combinations and they have 36,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Celeb-Loved Home Finds
Grbambi Wood Beads Garland
"These are great for accessorizing any vases. Or by themselves on a coffee table. Or on the corner of a fireplace mantle," JoJo Fletcher advised. These beads have 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sweet Water Decor Salt and Sea Candle
This luxurious scent from Jennifer Lopez's Amazon picks will transport you to coastal serenity. Handcrafted with premium soy wax and infused with the refreshing aroma of sea salt and ocean breeze, this candle creates a tranquil ambiance in any room.
American Soft Linen Towel Set, 2 Bath Towels 2 Hand Towels 2 Washcloths
Teresa Giudice said, "These are great to help dry your hair and you're body. I love these. They're the perfect size and they're soft."
Icexxp Whiskey Ice Ball Maker
"For all the whiskey drinkers out there, these are such a fun gift and perfect for entertaining," Hannah Godwin said.
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
Olivia Culpo advised, "I would get the king size. Get more for your money. It comes in a set of two. It's really soft. It's a great pillow. This is an amazing pillow."
These pillows come in down, down alternative, memory foam, and microfiber in both king and queen sizes. Olivia's pick has 160,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N' Strain Silicone Clip-On Colander
Dorinda Medley said, "This is one of my favorites. It's so simple. Sometimes those simple ideas that people come up with are the best, don't you think? This is a great strainer. What I love about this strainer is that it attaches to your pan."
HiLIFE Steamer for Clothes
"I cannot stand ironing. I hate pulling out an ironing board. I hate that you have to let an iron cool down for 30 minutes before you can put it away. It's always sitting on top of my dresser for like four days. With a steamer, you put the water in it and it heats up in 45 seconds, you steam out that shirt, steam out your pants, and you're good to go," Jesse Tyler Ferguson said.
This steamer has 71,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Celeb-Loved Fashion Finds
Reoria Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit
"Bodysuits are an absolute must for life. I've absolutely cracked the code for bodysuits. I know which ones to order on Amazon. This is by far my favorite bodysuit. I have this in every single color. It's the softest material ever. I just wear them all the time. You can wear this with so many things." Paige DeSorbo shared.
This bodysuit has 26,100+ 5-star reviews on Amazon and comes in 25 colors.
Zesica Women's Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top and Shorts
JoJo Fletcher said, "This is a waffle knit set. It's a really cute material. It's super cozy. I love that." This set comes in 21 colors and it has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mangopop Crew Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
"This bodysuit is a staple. This goes with everything: jeans, leather pants, ski suit. A bodysuit is key. It's very flattering and it holds everything in," Kyle Richards said in her Aspen shopping guide.
Kyle's bodysuit comes in 24 colors with sizes ranging from XS to XXL. It has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Sojos Vintage Cateye Polarized Women Sunglasses
Kathy Hilton declared, "These are so me. The are The Matrix glasses, baby. These are a great stocking stuffer. If you go to my page, you're going to see me with these glasses on. They're not too heavy. They're really comfortable."
Prettygarden Halter Neck Sleeveless Floral Dress
"There's something about a high neckline like this that I just love. And it's open in the back. This is the most casual. I love this dress because you can wear this to multiple places. It's obviously not for a black tie wedding, but this would work for a garden wedding," Paige DeSorbo shared in her wedding looks roundup.
Paige's dress comes in 26 colors and has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jiasuqi Cross Open Toe Fuzzy Fluffy House Slippers
Kathy Hilton said, "Those I love! I do go out with slippers. I'm just like Justin Bieber. Lisa Rinna would love those. We should get those for her."
Kathy's slippers are available in 24 different patterns and colors. These slippers have 5,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
If you want to do more celeb-inspired shopping, check out these self-care picks from Heidi D'Amelio.