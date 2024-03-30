HGTV’s Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Reveal the Secret to Their Strong AF Marriage

Watch : Chelsea Houska Spills on 13-Year-Old Daughter Aubree's Style

As some of the newest faces on the HGTV block, Chelsea Houska DeBoer and husband Cole DeBoer know the importance of having a solid foundation.

And we don't just mean the houses they revamp in their series Down Home Fab, now in its sophomore season. Seven-plus years into their marriage, the former Teen Mom pair credit their strong AF union to "making everything you do fun," Chelsea told E! News in an exclusive interview. "So even when we are working, it's fun. We try to have a good attitude, positive energy. Like, we're fortunate to get to spend so much time together."

In fact the two can hardly log enough hours side-by-side, revealing that whenever they're able to sneak away from their current project or the controlled chaos at the South Dakota farmhouse they share with 14-year-old Aubree (Chelsea's daughter with high school ex Adam Lind), Watson, 7, Layne, 5, and Walker, 3, they prefer to recharge together.