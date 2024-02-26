Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Auditions for American Idol: Here's How She Did

Watch : Katy Perry Reveals She's LEAVING 'American Idol' After 7 Seasons

The musical talent runs deep in Loretta Lynn's family.

Emmy Russell, the granddaughter of the country music legend, proved she's got what it takes to join the family business when she auditioned for season 22 of American Idol, which premiered Feb. 25.

The 24-year-old sang an original song titled "Skinny" about her experience with eating disorders, which earned her a golden ticket from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, who were all shocked that soft spoke Emmy was Loretta Lynn's granddaughter.

"Your grandma is…what?!" Lionel asked, with Katy adding an, "Oh wow."

But it was Emmy's songwriting skills that truly impressed the judges, who compared her to the "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer.

"You are an A+ songwriter," Katy said after Emmy's performance. "So is your grandma. You got the gift."

While Emmy had initially played down the family relationship with the judges, her pretape featured the singer giving a tour of her grandmother's ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.