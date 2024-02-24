Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Expecting Baby No. 2

Watch : Emily VanCamp & Matt Czuchry Dish on New Show "The Resident"

Surprise! Revenge alumni Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are having a second baby...any day now.

The actress revealed her pregnancy Feb. 24, showcasing her baby bump in a pregnancy photo shoot. shared on Instagram.

"Not long now.. Ready when you are little love," the The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star wrote in her post, which also included a pic of herself posing with Josh and their daughter Iris, 2, and their dog.

The couple's former Revenge costar Ashley Madekwe—who welcomed her first child, a baby boy, in September—commented with red heart and face holding back tears emojis.

Emily, 37, and Josh, 35, met on the set of Revenge, which premiered in 2011. The actors, who played onscreen couple Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson, married in 2018, three years after the ABC show ended its four-season run.

In August 2021, Emily and Josh welcomed Iris, their first child. While neither has showed their daughter's face to protect her privacy, the actress has occasionally shared pics of their little girl on Instagram.