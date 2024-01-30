The 49 Most Popular Amazon Items E! Readers Bought This Month: $1 Lip Liners, Kyle Richards' Picks & More

If you want to pamper your skin, just put these on for ten minutes (or longer). When you're done make sure to gently pat any excess serum into your skin. They are infused with pure 24K Gold and Colloidal Gold, which Peter Thomas Roth says lift and firm the appearance of your skin. After using these, my skin feels soft and refreshed and puffiness disappears. These are just what you need to get ready for an event or even the next morning following a long night. These are effective and relaxing. I could not say enough good things about them. These are everything of the sort.

If you really want to take the experience to the next level, keep these in your fridge, which is a pro tip from someone who uses these every single morning. They're so worth the purchase. But, there's just one thing I need to warn you about: if you bring these on a group trip, all of your friends will want to try them out... and continue using them every single morning of your vacation. They're just that good. But, don't just rely on me for the recommendation. We've seen Kyle Richards wear these on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.