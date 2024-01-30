The 49 Most Popular Amazon Items E! Readers Bought This Month: $1 Lip Liners, Kyle Richards' Picks & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
How are we already through one month of 2024!? Time flies when you're shopping a lot, right? Whether you spent the Amazon gift cards you got for Christmas, stocked up on essentials, or tried the new products that are trending on TikTok, Amazon is always a go-to shopping destination. They really have everything, don't they? From beauty products to home decor to fashion and everything in between, you shopped til you dropped (staying within your budget, of course).
Let's check out the most popular Amazon products that E! shoppers couldn't get enough of this month, including some picks from Kyle Richards, $1 lip liners, Stanley tumbler hacks, and highly-effective skincare.
The Most Popular Amazon Hair Products
Wet Brush Detangling Brush
If you dread detangling your hair, you need the Wet Brush Original Detangler in your life. This brush glides through tangles with easy without those "ouch" moments. I always brush the tangles out of my hair before I shower, but as the name suggests, this brush is great for wet hair too.
Amazon has this brush in 21 colors and it has 52,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by Olivia Culpo, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, and Katie Austin.
UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner
"I like to spray this in my hair and put on my sun hat. This is a great detangler. I like the size for traveling," Kyle Richards shared in her Mexico travel guide.
Kyle previously recommended this detangler and so did Dancing With the Stars alum Witney Carson. It has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
L'Oreal Paris Glossing Glaze
I'm all about having shiny hair, but a lot of the buzzworthy products are too pricey for me. This budge-friendly find gives me intensely glossy hair that lasts. I just shampoo as normal, rinse it out, then I spray the L'Oreal Paris Glossing Glaze. I leave it on for about 3-5 minutes before rinsing out and applying conditioner.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
If you want a sleek ponytail, bun, or a half-up-half-down look, finish your style with some hair wax. The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is the secret weapon you need to perfect your hairstyles. A little bit goes a long way with this one. When you're done styling, just use this stick to tame all those little hairs that are getting on your nerves. Your style will look neat, stay in place, and look shiny (not greasy).
This hair care essential has 26,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Plus, it has Alix Earle's approval.
Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner for Dry or Damaged Hair
I've been using this deep conditioner treatment once every other week for a few months— go with the frequency that works best for your hair and your lifestyle. It detangles my hair and makes it incredibly soft and shiny. The Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner has 40,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Marc Anthony Leave-In Conditioner Spray & Detangler
This leave-in conditioner is great to reduce split ends, detangle, and hydrate hair. This popular product has 36,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Its the best product I've found for my damaged hair. I have tried everything and nothing really worked till I found this holy grail for my damaged hair. I usually never write a review but this product deserves it!"
British M Airy Wave Cream
Maintain long-lasting curls and waves with this game-changing hair cream that you're going to rebuy over and over and over.
The Most Popular Amazon Skincare Products
Gold Bond Healing Hand Cream
Winter can be tough on my skin, especially the hands. As someone with eczema, this cream is a miraculous must-have. Trust me, once you start using it, you'll never go back. It has 21,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Celor Under Eye Patches
Pamper yourself with some hydrating under-eye gels that hydrate, soothe, and reduce puffiness. This top-seller has 10,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Say goodbye to dark circles and add these to your cart.
Shvyog Vitamin C Face Mask with Kaolin Clay and Turmeric for Dark Spots, Dull Skin
Brighten up your complexion and unclog your pores with a multi-tasking clay mask, which has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper gushed, "This turmeric face mask is the goat I had several dark spots over the past years and most of my dark spots ARE GONE like magic it really works wonders."
Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool
Alix Earle recommended this affordable dermaplaning set. Use this multipurpose tool to remove unwanted facial hair, exfoliate skin, and shape eyebrows. Amazon has three colors to choose from. These dermaplaning sets have 10,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches for Nose Pores
Paige DeSorbo shared, "If you have not tried these, do yourself a favor and put it in your cart right now. Even if you think you don't need it, try it. This is for the nose. If you have blackhead or any pimples a little bit under the skin, it totally sucks them out. I feel like the nose one is the one I was the most amazed by. I even put this on my boyfriend the other night and he was obsessed with this. They're so easy to sleep in. You don't even feel it."
Paige's pick has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Peace Out Retinol Face Stick
After way too much research, I took the plunge and tried the Peace Out Retinol Face Stick and went to bed, not sure what to expect after using the product one time. When I woke up and went to wash my face I was surprised by how smooth my skin looked already. It looked like I had a photo filter on and I couldn't believe it. My skin's texture was evened out, stubborn acne marks and breakouts had faded, my skin just felt so soft, and I kept using the product.
Peace Out describes the product as a "magical wrinkle eraser," but I just wasn't expecting an overall skin transformation at this level. My skin is significantly brighter and it's clear from breakouts. Even when I'm super tired at night, I make sure to swipe this retinol stick just purely out of anticipation of waking up to some good results. I have never been so excited to wake up every morning. Now, I look forward to seeing those results.
NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
When I use a facial steamer on a consistent basis, my skin is much less congested and it's super soft. I definitely notice a difference when I lapse in my routine. As someone with oily skin, this really helps me cut down that skin congestion and combat excess impurities and oil.
I do this once every other week. When I use this, my masks, serums, and moisturizers absorbs so much quicker and my skin looks so much better.
Here's a great facial steamer. it's moderately priced and it's a three-in-one product. This steamer can be used as a towel warmer and a home humidifier. It has a 30-minute runtime, generating nano-ionic steam. It also comes with a 5-piece stainless steel blemish extractor kit.
This steamer has 30,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's also been recommended by Lisa Barlow and Kyle Richards.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
We all want radiant skin, right? The COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence addresses dullness and brightens the complexion, according to the brand. Plus, it gives long-lasting hydration without that heavy, sticky feeling that no one wants with a moisturizer. If you are looking for a natural summer glow and plumped up skin, you need to try this one out. This is great to use after cleansing and toning and prior to your moisturizer and sunscreen.
This lightweight essence has 54,700+ Amazon reviews and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's stamp of approval.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
"So many girls I knew had this on their Christmas list. Everybody loves this cream. It smells amazing. It smells amazing. I got started on this because of Portia. This is a great product. I ended up buying some of these as stocking stuffers," Kyle Richards shared in her Mexico birthday trip travel guide.
Kyle previously recommended this cream. Other celeb fans include Selena Gomez, Olivia Culpo, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, and Real Housewives of New York OG Bethenny Frankel. Ludacris shared this is as a gift pick for his daughters. It has 35,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Supergoop! Glow Oil SPF 50
"Another great product is the Supergoop! Glow Oil. It has 50 SPF. I like to use 50 SPF on my neck and my chest. I also do SPF 50 on my hands. I like all the Supergoop! sun products," Kyle Richards shared.
Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy recommended this too. It has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen
Kyle Richards explained, "I initially just covered my face [with sunblock] for vanity purposes, not wanting to age. I had a scare years ago where they thought I had melanoma, but there was a mistake in the lab... Now, it's for all reasons, to protect from skin cancer and anti-aging. I cannot live without this product. Everybody I know uses this and loves this. You can put your makeup on top of it. I like the one with a little bit of a tint to it. This is the best product. Such a great product. I cannot say enough about that."
This sunscreen has 16,000+ 5-Star Amazon reviews. It's a celebrity favorite with recommendations from your favorite stars. Recently, Kourtney Kardashian, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Witney Carson, Danielle Olivera, and Julianne Hough recommended this.
Supergoop! Glow Stick SPF 50 PA++++ Dry Oil Sunscreen Stick for Face & Body
"This is tiny and it goes in my beach bag. It's 50 SPF. It's clear. It's great for your face and your hands," Kyle Richards shared in her Mexico travel guide.
Kyle previously recommended this and Nordstrom National Beauty Director Autumne West did too. It has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jergens Natural Glow +FIRMING In-shower Self Tanner Lotion
If you want a gradual, natural-looking glow, this one is mess-free. Put this on wet skin right after you shower. There's no need to rinse off. It doesn't transfer on my clothes and it dries quickly. There's no annoying wait time before you towel off. This comes in two shades and it has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
If you want to pamper your skin, just put these on for ten minutes (or longer). When you're done make sure to gently pat any excess serum into your skin. They are infused with pure 24K Gold and Colloidal Gold, which Peter Thomas Roth says lift and firm the appearance of your skin. After using these, my skin feels soft and refreshed and puffiness disappears. These are just what you need to get ready for an event or even the next morning following a long night. These are effective and relaxing. I could not say enough good things about them. These are everything of the sort.
If you really want to take the experience to the next level, keep these in your fridge, which is a pro tip from someone who uses these every single morning. They're so worth the purchase. But, there's just one thing I need to warn you about: if you bring these on a group trip, all of your friends will want to try them out... and continue using them every single morning of your vacation. They're just that good. But, don't just rely on me for the recommendation. We've seen Kyle Richards wear these on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Tula Rose Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
I swipe this balm to my eye area for an instant pick-me-up. My skin feels a cooling and hydrating effect and my complexion has a radiant, rosy glow. In addition to hydrating the skin, this reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and firms skin, per the brand.
I've even used this over makeup on my cheeks to get a natural-looking glow. It has 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Eclat Vitamin C Face Serum
Brighten up your skin, even out texture, and combat dark spots with this game-changing Vitamin C serum, which has 25,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Most Popular Amazon Makeup
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer for Face with SPF 30 + Hyaluronic Acid
Kyle Richards said, "I've talked about this before. I use this literally every single day. The color I'm wearing is Desert. I have a variety of colors. It depends on if I have a tan. I always wear just tinted sunblock, unless I have an event or something and I wear foundation."
Kyle previously recommended this tinted sunscreen. It has also been recommended by Rachel Zegler and Love Island's Arielle Vandenberg. Amazon has 19 shades. This popular pick has 19,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
theBalm Hot Mama!
Kyle Richards said, "This is my old tried and true. I will stock up on these because I get scared [they will sell out]. These are so amazing. It has a built-in highlighter. It's the color that looks best on me. It's a peachy coral. It's so pretty. I just haven't found anything better, so why change?"
Kyle shared this her Mexico birthday trip essentials, "can't live without" product list, and her roundup of self-care products.
NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil
Nope, that's not a typo. This lip liner really is just $5. You will want one in every shade. There are 31, by the way. The formula is buttery-soft, long-lasting, and it stays put even when I'm eating or sweating.
My Go-To Shades: 810 Natural and 840 Rose. This lip liner has 28,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline New York Great Lash Washable Clear Mascara
Every woman needs a tube of clear mascara in her makeup bag. It's great for giving that natural "my lashes just look this" appearance, but it's also a great multi-tasking item. I use it to tame my eyebrows, lock in brow makeup, groom stray baby hairs and fly-aways, set false eyelashes, and to separate lashes before applying color mascara. No wonder 37,800+ Amazon customers gave it a 5-star review.
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore loves this mascara too.
NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil
I love a multi-tasking product. I use these jumbo pencils as an eyeshadow, eyeliner, and highlighter. I love the shade 634 Frosting because it makes me look a little more awake when I put a little dot at the corner of each eye. I also put a little bit above my lip to create the illusion of fuller lips. And, of course, this is a great shadow and liner. It glides on easily without the need to drag and the pigment lasts!
This do-it-all product has 51,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wet n Wild Lip Liner Pencil
Some believe "you get what you pay for," but that's not always true. This is a budget-friendly lip liner that truly comes through with its rich, creamy formula that does not feather.
My Go-To Shade: Brandy Wine. This liner has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish
Kyle Richards said, "I have an addiction to lip gloss. I love it so much. These are my favorites for well over a decade. I started wearing these 14 years ago. I like every single color. They work for everybody. I love them so much."
Kyle previously recommended this and so did Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers, Remi Bader, and Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson. Amazon has 50+ shades to choose from. Kyle's pick has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear No-Budge Liquid Lipcolor
Unfortunately, wearing lip gloss isn't as easy as swiping on a matte color. The application doesn't last, it gets on my teeth, and it easily smears, but I love how it looks for the five minutes. Thankfully, I found the Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor. It's only $9 and it has incredible staying power of a matte lipstick and the look of a lip gloss. This customer-loved product has 27,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 9,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
No one has time to continually apply lip gloss throughout the day. Yes, it's kiss-proof too.
DUcare Kabuki Foundation Brush
Blend your make with ease with these super-soft brushes that will save you so much time getting ready. There are 4 colors to choose from. These have 24,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Most Popular Amazon Fashion
Amazon Essentials Jersey Relaxed-Fit Muscle-Sleeve Swing Dress
Relax in one of these effortless swing dresses. It comes in 15 colorways and has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Waisted Maxi Dress
I am obsessed with this flowy dress. I love the black confetti print and there are lots of other colorways too.
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Quarter-Zip Polar Fleece Pullover
You'll live in this plush pullover. It's insanely soft and you'll want one in every color. There are 31 colorways to choose from, by the way. It has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Jersey Relaxed-Fit Muscle-Sleeve Swing Tunic
Stock up on these tanks now! They're comfy, chic, and essential for layering. Get one in every color.
The Most Popular Amazon Home Products
Yankee Candle
A Yankee Candle deal is too tough to resist. These are aromatic, but not overwhelming with scent. They are so classic and Amazon has lots of options. Shoppers left 39,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews for these candles.
Yintar 6Ft Power Strip Surge Protector
No, this isn't the most luxurious purchase, but I'm all about outlet access. If don't have it, I use a power strip and I bring one anywhere I travel. This is an absolute must-have and it's 50% off with 15,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
If you loathe chopping vegetables or if you just want to get more done faster, you need to check out the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. It has 85,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and it's basically multiple products in one because of the attachments that come with it.
You can use a small blade to dice soft fruits and vegetables or a large blade for hard fruits and vegetables. You can spiral vegetables with another attachment and you can use a ribbon blade for super thin slices. This product is incredibly easy to use, simple to clean, and it's on sale right now.
Rawnori 2 Drinking Straw Cleaning Brushes
I try my best to drink water, but when I use my Stanley for tea, smoothies, or iced coffee, it takes extra effort to clean the straw. These brushes make cleaning my straw so easy. The bundle has 18,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Juubaoopn 3 Pack Organization and Storage Hangers
Maximize space in your closet with these cleverly designed hangers, which come in 4 colors.
The Most Popular Amazon Wellness Products
Homdsg Silicone Spill Stopper Set of 3
If you love your Stanley tumbler, I'm right there with you. They really do keep my water at an optimal temperature for so long—even ice stays frozen. There's just one problem: leaks from the straw. Stop spills from happening with this affordable hack. This set has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks for Cracked Heel Treatment
Melissa Gorga shared, "You need to get these moisture socks. Put lotion on your feet and slip in your little moisture socks. Check them out because they work. You definitely need the moisture socks."
Melissa's recommendation has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Colgate Total Plaque Pro Release Whitening Toothpaste
Everyone keeps asking if I got my teeth whitened recently. Actually, I've just been using this plaque reducing toothpaste since June 2023. My teeth are so clean and sparkling white. It has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hospan Collapsible Foot Spa
This is a purchase that made me so happy. I love the luxury of a foot bath and this one is easy to store since it folds up. It comes in 4 colors and has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
HPGYN Resistance Bands
This bundle comes with 3 bands with different levels of resistance and a carrying case. There are 9 colorways and 3 lengths to choose from. This is a customer favorite with 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This product was included in Captain Jason Chambers' Below Deck must-haves list.
MaaIbok 2024 Planner
Stay on top of all your goals for 2024 with this planner, which comes in several sizes and colors.
The Most Popular Amazon Travel Products
Bagail Packing Cubes (8 Pieces)
This set comes with a underwear bag, sock bag, cosmetic bag, shoe bag, medium packing cube, large packing cube, xl packing cube, and drawstring bag. It has 21,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 14 colorways. These have been recommended by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards, The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, TikTok queen Alix Earle, and Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Click here to sign up for a free 6-month trial.
