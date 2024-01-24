These 59 Juicy Celebrity Memoirs Will Help You Reach Your Reading Goal This Year

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If your goal is to spend less time on your phone and more time reading, we're right there with you. But if you feel like you'd rather be doing anything else each time you try to pick up a book, you're in need of a fun and jaw dropping read that you won't want to put down, and we bet that a juicy memoir by one of your favorite celebrities is bound to do the trick. There are some seriously scandalous celebrity autobiographies out there that include everything from stars exposing their exes, showing us an intimate look at their lives, or telling us hilarious stories that make us laugh.
Whether you want all the details on Pamela Anderson's famed relationship with Tommy Lee or want even more information on the lives of reality TV stars like Paris Hilton or Hannah Brown, there's a memoir out there for every interest. With shocking secrets from stars like Julia Fox, Britney Spears, Jada Pinkett Smith, Matthew McConaughey, John Stamos, Prince Harry and more, we have a feeling you'll be reading these tell-alls until the wee hours of the night. So grab your bookmark and check out our list of the juiciest celebrity memoirs that will help you reach your reading goal.
The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
Juiciest Tidbits: During her relationship with NYSYNC's Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears shared in her book that she had an abortion as Justin believed they were too young to become parents. The procedure happened at home, with the singer recalling that Justin was lying on the bathroom floor with her and strumming his guitar during what she calls "one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."
She still isn't sure if she made the right choice, adding, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."
This memoir is worth listening to as an audiobook since it's narrated by Michelle Williams.
Paris: The Memoir by Paris Hilton
Juiciest Tidbit: After worrying her parents with constant partying, Paris Hilton was sent away to a boarding school where she details being repeatedly strip-searched, verbally and physically abused and "force-fed drugs intended to dull my wits and make me comply."
She writes that she made multiple escape attempts from the schools, but was always found and brought back to the facilities, including one time where they "beat the s--t out of" her upon her return.
Down the Drain by Julia Fox
Juiciest Tidbit: The Uncut Gems star revealed in her book that rapper and then boyfriend Kanye West offered to pay for a boob job after Fox felt that she couldn't wear a specific slinky top. She reveals that interaction left her feeling uncomfortable.
Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir by Matthew Perry
Juiciest Tidbit: In his New York Times bestselling memoir, the late Matthew Perry revealed that his years-long struggle with sobriety resulted in an exploded colon caused by his overuse of opioids. He underwent surgery and his subsequent recovery caused him to give up his role in the Oscar-nominated Netflix movie, Don't Look Up.
Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey
Juiciest Tidbit: ""Alright, alright, alright?" In his book, McConaughey revealed that this iconic line from the cult classic film Dazed & Confused was completely improvised.
Spare by Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex
Juiciest Tidbit: Prince Harry revealed in his book that he and his brother originally objected to their father's desire to marry ex-girlfriend turned mistress, Camila Parker Bowles. Harry says he was supportive of King Charles' relationship with Camila, but cited that "a wedding would cause controversy."
My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand
Juiciest Tidbit: Streisand dishes in her memoir that Elvis Presley almost starred alongside her in the hit film A Star is Born. She even went as far as to visit Presley in Las Vegas to discuss the role, but the Funny Girl star and her team eventually turned him down.
Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth by Pamela Anderson
Juiciest Tidbit: The Baywatch alum revealed in her book that she abused the diet pill ephedrine, writing, "I liked how the pills kept me awake." Anderson rapidly lost weight, claiming that at one point, she weighed only 105 pounds.
Worthy by Jada Pinkett Smith
Juiciest Tidbit: Apart from dropping the bombshell that she and husband Will Smith had been separated since 2016 and no longer lived in under the same roof, Jada also revealed in her book that she experienced severe bouts of depression and suicidal ideation in 2011. She credits the use of hallucinogenic ayahuasca to being able to move past this dark time.
If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir by John Stamos
Juiciest Tidbit: The Full House star dished in his memoir that he temporarily fired the Olsen twins from the hit show after they kept crying while shooting a scene. After briefly working with another pair of "homely as hell" twins, Stamos requested that the twins be brought back.
Open Book by Jessica Simpson
Juiciest Tidbit: Jessica Simpson's memoir was truly juicy, with her writing all about her marriage and divorce to Nick Lachey and her messy romance with John Mayer, with the latter even addressing the book recently on his appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
You Got Anything Stronger? by Gabrielle Union
Juiciest Tidbit: Dwyane Wade fathered a child with another woman while he and Gabrielle Union were on a break. In the book, Gabrielle wrote, "To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience. I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy I am not sure I have them now. But truth matters."
Will by Will Smith
Juiciest Tidbit: Will Smith wrote, "When I was nine years old, I watched my father punch my mother in the side of the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spit blood. That moment in that bedroom, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am. Within everything that I have done since then-the awards and accolades, the spotlights and attention, the characters and the laughs-there has been a subtle string of apologies to my mother for my inaction that day. For failing her in the moment. For failing to stand up to my father. For being a coward."
God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments by Hannah Brown
Juiciest Tidbits: The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown dishes on the fantasy suites and post-show interactions with former flames Tyler Cameron and Peter Weber in her book, which is full of bombshells.
Things I Should Have Said by Jamie Lynn Spears
Juiciest Tidbits: Jamie Lynn Spears shared her perspective on her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship and talked about getting pregnant at age sixteen.
Miss Me with That: Hot Takes, Helpful Tidbits, and a Few Hard Truths by Rachel Linday
Juiciest Tidbits: Rachel Lindsay dishes on The Bachelor (and The Bachelorette) fantasy suites with Nick Viall, Bryan Abasolo, and Peter Kraus along with her former friendship with Raven Gates.
The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV by Colton Underwood
Juiciest Tidbits: The Bachelor star writes about questioning his sexuality, his relationship with Aly Raisman and his strategy of landing his leading role on ABC's dating show.
Unqualified by Anna Faris
Juiciest Tidbit: The actress told ALL about her marriages with Ben Indra and Chris Pratt, and how hot and heavy her relationship was with the latter.
This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today by Chrissy Metz
Biggest Revelation: The This Is Us star's memoir is a heartbreaking but uplifting look at former wrongs she has faced, while also having the capacity to forgive people like her stepfather who Metz says had been verbally and physically abusive.
Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love by Jonathan Van Ness
Biggest Revelation: The Queer Eye star writes in his book about the moment when he learned he was HIV-positive, writing, "That day was just as devastating as you would think it would be." He also writes about turmoil in his childhood before eventually finding his way to self-love and acceptance.
The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish
Biggest Revelation: While the Girls Trip actress never fails to make us laugh on screen, her memoir has some heartbreaking looks into her past, including being the victim of abuse from her mother and ex-husband. However, the comedian also dedicates much of her book to her path to finding her voice in stand-up, which clearly paid off and got her to where she was destined to be.
Pretty Mess by Erika Jayne
Juiciest Tidbit: In addition to addressing the time she lost her virginity, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also provides insight into her current marriage. "Tom is 33 years older than me," she wrote. "It was always a bigger deal to everyone else than it was to either of us. All a couple really needs is to have the same life philosophy. If you see things the same way, then age, race, religion—none of that comes into play..."
Talking As Fast As I Can by Lauren Graham
Juiciest Tidbit: Gilmore Girls almost had to replace her as Lorelai.
Not Dead Yet by Phil Collins
Juiciest Tidbit: He witnessed Princess Diana's affair with James Hewitt firsthand.
A Life in Parts by Bryan Cranston
Juiciest Tidbits: His dangerous ex and losing his virginity to a prostitute.
Around the Way Girl by Taraji P. Henson
Juiciest Tidbit: Angelina Jolie consoled Henson after she lost the Best Supporting Actress Oscar to Penélope Cruz in 2009.
The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo by Amy Schumer
Juiciest Tidbit: The star shares her sex number.
Why Not Me? by Mindy Kaling
Juiciest Tidbit: The Mindy Project star loves filming sex scenes.
Down the Rabbit Hole by Holly Madison
Biggest Revelation: The former Girls Next Door star says she once contemplated suicide while living at the Playboy Mansion.
Straight Walk by Patricia Velasquez
Biggest Revelation: The Mummy star writes about how she hid her sexuality from her loved ones for years.
The Soundtrack of My Life by Clive Davis
Juiciest Tidbit: The twice-divorced music exec comes out as bisexual, divulging that he first hooked up with another man during "the era of Studio 54," and revealing that he eventually entered into a 15-year "monogamous relationship " with an unnamed male doctor.
Now Accepting Roses by Amanda Stanton
Juiciest Tidbit: As Andi Dorfman did in her book, this Bachelor alum accuses ex Josh Murray of being controlling: "There were control issues, more than a few untruths told, plus other red flags along the way. Not to mention Andi Dorfman even wrote a book about his jealous, self-serving ways. And what did I do? I kept kissing him hoping he'd turn into a prince."
Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow
Biggest Revelation: The journalist details Matt Lauer having a button on his desk to shut the door of his office—a claim that Lauer denies.
Inside Out by Demi Moore
Juiciest Tidbit: The actress fulfilled ex-husband Ashton Kutcher's threesome fantasies in hopes of keeping their relationship going.
Naturally Tan by Tan France
Biggest Revelation: The Queer Eye star reveals he started bleaching his skin at age 10.
To Me, He Was Just Dad by Joshua David Stein
Juiciest Tidbit: In this compilation of stories by sons and daughters of famous dads, Brandon Jenner shares that he only saw Caitlyn Jenner "half a dozen times" in 17 years.
The Rural Diaries by Hilarie Burton
Juiciest Tidbit: She left One Tree Hill after her dear friend from high school was killed while serving in Iraq in the summer of 2007: "I had spent the previous few years wandering, never really finding my place, but I wanted more. I wanted a family. I wanted a home that could be a refuge and a blank canvas that would allow me to daydream, to take risks, to try and fail and try again. I wanted to push myself every day. I wanted to make every moment intentional. Wake up intentionally. Work intentionally. Eat intentionally. And rest intentionally."
