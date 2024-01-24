Update!

These 59 Juicy Celebrity Memoirs Will Help You Reach Your Reading Goal This Year

From shocking details about their exes to intimate looks into their lives, you'll devour these must-read celebrity tell-alls in no time.

Jan 24, 2024
If your goal is to spend less time on your phone and more time reading, we're right there with you. But if you feel like you'd rather be doing anything else each time you try to pick up a book, you're in need of a fun and jaw dropping read that you won't want to put down, and we bet that a juicy memoir by one of your favorite celebrities is bound to do the trick. There are some seriously scandalous celebrity autobiographies out there that include everything from stars exposing their exes, showing us an intimate look at their lives, or telling us hilarious stories that make us laugh.

Whether you want all the details on Pamela Anderson's famed relationship with Tommy Lee or want even more information on the lives of reality TV stars like Paris Hilton or Hannah Brown, there's a memoir out there for every interest. With shocking secrets from stars like Julia Fox, Britney Spears, Jada Pinkett Smith, Matthew McConaughey, John Stamos, Prince Harry and more, we have a feeling you'll be reading these tell-alls until the wee hours of the night. So grab your bookmark and check out our list of the juiciest celebrity memoirs that will help you reach your reading goal.

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears

Juiciest Tidbits: During her relationship with NYSYNC's Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears shared in her book that she had an abortion as Justin believed they were too young to become parents. The procedure happened at home, with the singer recalling that Justin was lying on the bathroom floor with her and strumming his guitar during what she calls "one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

She still isn't sure if she made the right choice, adding, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."

This memoir is worth listening to as an audiobook since it's narrated by Michelle Williams.

$19
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Paris: The Memoir by Paris Hilton

Juiciest Tidbit: After worrying her parents with constant partying, Paris Hilton was sent away to a boarding school where she details being repeatedly strip-searched, verbally and physically abused and "force-fed drugs intended to dull my wits and make me comply."

She writes that she made multiple escape attempts from the schools, but was always found and brought back to the facilities, including one time where they "beat the s--t out of" her upon her return.

$15
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Down the Drain by Julia Fox

Juiciest Tidbit: The Uncut Gems star revealed in her book that rapper and then boyfriend Kanye West offered to pay for a boob job after Fox felt that she couldn't wear a specific slinky top. She reveals that interaction left her feeling uncomfortable.

$14.49
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir by Matthew Perry

Juiciest Tidbit: In his New York Times bestselling memoir, the late Matthew Perry revealed that his years-long struggle with sobriety resulted in an exploded colon caused by his overuse of opioids. He underwent surgery and his subsequent recovery caused him to give up his role in the Oscar-nominated Netflix movie, Don't Look Up

$19.57
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey

Juiciest Tidbit: ""Alright, alright, alright?" In his book, McConaughey revealed that this iconic line from the cult classic film Dazed & Confused was completely improvised.

$14.34
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Spare by Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex

Juiciest Tidbit: Prince Harry revealed in his book that he and his brother originally objected to their father's desire to marry ex-girlfriend turned mistress, Camila Parker Bowles. Harry says he was supportive of King Charles' relationship with Camila, but cited that "a wedding would cause controversy."

$18
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial
read
Give Them Cozy With Lala Kent’s Affordable Winter Fashion Picks

My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand

Juiciest Tidbit: Streisand dishes in her memoir that Elvis Presley almost starred alongside her in the hit film A Star is Born. She even went as far as to visit Presley in Las Vegas to discuss the role, but the Funny Girl star and her team eventually turned him down.

$31.50
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth by Pamela Anderson

Juiciest Tidbit: The Baywatch alum revealed in her book that she abused the diet pill ephedrine, writing, "I liked how the pills kept me awake." Anderson rapidly lost weight, claiming that at one point, she weighed only 105 pounds.

$15
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Worthy by Jada Pinkett Smith

Juiciest Tidbit: Apart from dropping the bombshell that she and husband Will Smith had been separated since 2016 and no longer lived in under the same roof, Jada also revealed in her book that she experienced severe bouts of depression and suicidal ideation in 2011. She credits the use of hallucinogenic ayahuasca to being able to move past this dark time.

$16
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir by John Stamos

Juiciest Tidbit: The Full House star dished in his memoir that he temporarily fired the Olsen twins from the hit show after they kept crying while shooting a scene. After briefly working with another pair of "homely as hell" twins, Stamos requested that the twins be brought back.

$14.99
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Open Book by Jessica Simpson

Juiciest Tidbit: Jessica Simpson's memoir was truly juicy, with her writing all about her marriage and divorce to Nick Lachey and her messy romance with John Mayer, with the latter even addressing the book recently on his appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

$29
$15
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

You Got Anything Stronger? by Gabrielle Union

Juiciest Tidbit: Dwyane Wade fathered a child with another woman while he and Gabrielle Union were on a break. In the book, Gabrielle wrote, "To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience. I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy I am not sure I have them now. But truth matters."

 

$30
$21
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Will by Will Smith

Juiciest Tidbit: Will Smith wrote, "When I was nine years old, I watched my father punch my mother in the side of the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spit blood. That moment in that bedroom, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am. Within everything that I have done since then-the awards and accolades, the spotlights and attention, the characters and the laughs-there has been a subtle string of apologies to my mother for my inaction that day. For failing her in the moment. For failing to stand up to my father. For being a coward."

 

$30
$19
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments by Hannah Brown

Juiciest Tidbits: The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown dishes on the fantasy suites and post-show interactions with former flames Tyler Cameron and Peter Weber in her book, which is full of bombshells.

$28
$17
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Things I Should Have Said by Jamie Lynn Spears

Juiciest Tidbits: Jamie Lynn Spears shared her perspective on her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship and talked about getting pregnant at age sixteen.

$26
$22
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Miss Me with That: Hot Takes, Helpful Tidbits, and a Few Hard Truths by Rachel Linday

Juiciest Tidbits: Rachel Lindsay dishes on The Bachelor (and The Bachelorette) fantasy suites with Nick Viall, Bryan Abasolo, and Peter Kraus along with her former friendship with Raven Gates.

$26
$17
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Going There by Katie Couric

Juiciest Tidbit: Katie Couric shares a lot in her memoir, including her perspective on her rivalry with Diane Sawyer.

$30
$13
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV by Colton Underwood

Juiciest Tidbits: The Bachelor star writes about questioning his sexuality, his relationship with Aly Raisman and his strategy of landing his leading role on ABC's dating show.

$27
$18
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Unqualified by Anna Faris

Juiciest Tidbit: The actress told ALL about her marriages with Ben Indra and Chris Pratt, and how hot and heavy her relationship was with the latter.

$28
$11
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today by Chrissy Metz

Biggest Revelation: The This Is Us star's memoir is a heartbreaking but uplifting look at former wrongs she has faced, while also having the capacity to forgive people like her stepfather who Metz says had been verbally and physically abusive.

$27
$16
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Never After by Andi Dorfman

Biggest Revelation: The former Bachelorette lead put both her former fiancé Josh Murray and runner-up Nick Viall on blast in her book.

$11
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love by Jonathan Van Ness

Biggest Revelation: The Queer Eye star writes in his book about the moment when he learned he was HIV-positive, writing, "That day was just as devastating as you would think it would be." He also writes about turmoil in his childhood before eventually finding his way to self-love and acceptance.

$13
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish

Biggest Revelation: While the Girls Trip actress never fails to make us laugh on screen, her memoir has some heartbreaking looks into her past, including being the victim of abuse from her mother and ex-husband. However, the comedian also dedicates much of her book to her path to finding her voice in stand-up, which clearly paid off and got her to where she was destined to be.

$7
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Pretty Mess by Erika Jayne

Juiciest Tidbit: In addition to addressing the time she lost her virginity, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also provides insight into her current marriage. "Tom is 33 years older than me," she wrote. "It was always a bigger deal to everyone else than it was to either of us. All a couple really needs is to have the same life philosophy. If you see things the same way, then age, race, religion—none of that comes into play..."

$24
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Fierce by Aly Raisman

Biggest Revelation: In addition to sharing her highs of winning several Olympic medals, the Team USA gymnast also details her experience with convicted child molester Dr. Larry Nassar.

$11
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Believe Me by Yolanda Hadid

Juiciest Tidbit: The end of her marriage to David Foster and the relationships with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars.

$21
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Talking As Fast As I Can by Lauren Graham

Juiciest Tidbit: Gilmore Girls almost had to replace her as Lorelai.

$11
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Not Dead Yet by Phil Collins

Juiciest Tidbit: He witnessed Princess Diana's affair with James Hewitt firsthand.

$28
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

A Life in Parts by Bryan Cranston

Juiciest Tidbits: His dangerous ex and losing his virginity to a prostitute.

$14
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Around the Way Girl by Taraji P. Henson

Juiciest Tidbit: Angelina Jolie consoled Henson after she lost the Best Supporting Actress Oscar to Penélope Cruz in 2009.

$13
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo by Amy Schumer

Juiciest Tidbit: The star shares her sex number.

$11
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Why Not Me? by Mindy Kaling

Juiciest Tidbit: The Mindy Project star loves filming sex scenes.

$14
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Life on the Ramona Coaster by Ramona Singer

Juiciest Tidbit: The Real Housewives of New York star opens up about her difficult childhood.

$20
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Down the Rabbit Hole by Holly Madison

Biggest Revelation: The former Girls Next Door star says she once contemplated suicide while living at the Playboy Mansion.

$13
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Straight Walk by Patricia Velasquez

Biggest Revelation: The Mummy star writes about how she hid her sexuality from her loved ones for years.

$24
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Watch Me by Anjelica Huston

Juiciest Tidbits: All the details about her relationships with Ryan O'Neal and Jack Nicholson.

$16
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Brunette Ambition by Lea Michele

Juiciest Tidbit: She flashed her co-stars on the set of Glee.

$15
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Melissa Explains It All by Melissa Joan Hart

Juiciest Tidbit: She snuck an underage—and micromanaged—Britney Spears through the back door and into her first nightclub in the late '90s.

$12
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Handbook for an Unpredictable Life by Rosie Perez

Juiciest Tidbit: On her longstanding feud with Jennifer Lopez dating back to their In Living Color days, Rosie says The American Idol judge turned into "some ghetto biatch, screaming and pounding her chest," when she "went off" on Perez.

$16
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year by Demi Lovato

Biggest Revelation: The former Disney star who once admitted "I couldn't go 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine" lists setting a good example for her younger sister as one of the reasons she decided to get clean.

$15
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Love Life by Rob Lowe

Juiciest Tidbit: Turns out Madonna once asked him get into the groove, but when it came to sleeping with the Material Girl the then St. Elmo's Fire actor remained "Like a Virgin"—claiming he blew it when Madge requested his presence backstage after an '80s concert.

$17
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

All That Is Bitter and Sweet by Ashley Judd

Biggest Revelation: The Divergent actress alleges that she was neglected and exposed to chronic drug use while her mother, Naomi Judd, was transforming herself into a country legend.

$12
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

The Body Book by Cameron Diaz

Juiciest Tidbit: In a section of her book on body image, the Annie star explains that pubic hair serves as a "pretty little draping" and that ladies should consider leaving their vaginas "fully dressed."

$12
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Drinking and Dating: P.S. Social Media Is Ruining Romance by Brandi Glanville

Juiciest Tidbits: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum alleges she caught an incurable STD from ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and she Twitter stalked him and his extramarital fling turned new wife, LeAnn Rimes.

$15
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain! by Courtney Robertson

Juiciest Tidbit: In the chapter entitled "Catwalking & Starf--king" Robertson remembers Adrian Grenier fondly. "He had the biggest penis I'd ever seen—and the biggest bush!"

$10
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian by Bob Saget

Juiciest Tidbit: On Full House: "I wasn't the first choice for the role of Danny Tanner. Betty White was. Not true, but there was another actor whom they had shot the pilot with."

$15
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Deep Thoughts from a Hollywood Blonde by Jennie Garth

Biggest Revelation: She developed an anxiety disorder at the age of 19 "that was at times, nearly paralyzing," so she "stopped going to the movies or clothes shopping or doing any of the other things normal young people do."

$14
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Coreyography: A Memoir by Corey Feldman

Biggest Revelation: In graphic detail, Feldman reveals the sexual abuse he and the late Corey Haim allegedly suffered as they came to fame in the late '80s while abusing drugs.

 

$11
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Spelling It Like It Is by Tori Spelling

Juiciest Tidbits: Full of OMG and TMI moments, the reality star dishes on family poops, water breaks, miscarriage bleeding and sex tapes!

$4
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

The Soundtrack of My Life by Clive Davis

Juiciest Tidbit: The twice-divorced music exec comes out as bisexual, divulging that he first hooked up with another man during "the era of Studio 54," and revealing that he eventually entered into a 15-year "monogamous relationship " with an unnamed male doctor.

$4
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Normally This Would Be Cause for Concern by Danielle Fishel

Juiciest Tidbit: She almost got rescued in the middle of the freeway by Oscar winner Jared Leto, who was the only one to stop and offer assistance when she endured a traffic accident.

$16
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Bossypants by Tina Fey

Biggest Revelation: She struggled with the tough decision to get pregnant in her 40s, revealing she cried and broke down during a routine visit to her gyno. 

 

$4
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Now Accepting Roses by Amanda Stanton

Juiciest Tidbit: As Andi Dorfman did in her book, this Bachelor alum accuses ex Josh Murray of being controlling: "There were control issues, more than a few untruths told, plus other red flags along the way. Not to mention Andi Dorfman even wrote a book about his jealous, self-serving ways. And what did I do? I kept kissing him hoping he'd turn into a prince."

$9
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

I'm Your Huckleberry by Val Kilmer

Juiciest Tidbit: The inside scoop on Top Gun and his relationship with Tom Cruise

$23
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow

Biggest Revelation: The journalist details Matt Lauer having a button on his desk to shut the door of his office—a claim that Lauer denies.

$13
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Inside Out by Demi Moore

Juiciest Tidbit: The actress fulfilled ex-husband Ashton Kutcher's threesome fantasies in hopes of keeping their relationship going.

$14
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

Naturally Tan by Tan France

Biggest Revelation: The Queer Eye star reveals he started bleaching his skin at age 10.

$16
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

To Me, He Was Just Dad by Joshua David Stein

Juiciest Tidbit: In this compilation of stories by sons and daughters of famous dads, Brandon Jenner shares that he only saw Caitlyn Jenner "half a dozen times" in 17 years. 

$16
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial

The Rural Diaries by Hilarie Burton

Juiciest Tidbit: She left One Tree Hill after her dear friend from high school was killed while serving in Iraq in the summer of 2007: "I had spent the previous few years wandering, never really finding my place, but I wanted more. I wanted a family. I wanted a home that could be a refuge and a blank canvas that would allow me to daydream, to take risks, to try and fail and try again. I wanted to push myself every day. I wanted to make every moment intentional. Wake up intentionally. Work intentionally. Eat intentionally. And rest intentionally." 

$19
Amazon
Audible
Free Trial
