These 59 Juicy Celebrity Memoirs Will Help You Reach Your Reading Goal This Year

Juiciest Tidbits: During her relationship with NYSYNC's Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears shared in her book that she had an abortion as Justin believed they were too young to become parents. The procedure happened at home, with the singer recalling that Justin was lying on the bathroom floor with her and strumming his guitar during what she calls "one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

She still isn't sure if she made the right choice, adding, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."

This memoir is worth listening to as an audiobook since it's narrated by Michelle Williams.