Hilarie Burton is ready to take you into her rural life.

In her new book The Rural Diaries: Love, Livestock, and Big Life Lessons Down on Mischief Farm, out now, the beloved One Tree Hill star and onetime MTV VJ opens the barn door on the cozy life she and husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan have built for themselves far outside the reaches of Hollywood in upstate New York.

Not only does the tome tell the story of how the two fell in love and formed a family—the couple are proud parents to son Gus and daughter George—but it chronicles their purchase of a working farm in their new home of Rhinebeck, NY—the Mischief Farm of the title. Along the way, Burton shares stories from her storied career, revealing her thoughts on her time on One Tree Hill, her struggles with fertility on the road to welcoming George into the world, and that infamous Ben Affleck moment in depth and in her own words for the first time.

Not only that, but did you know she and Morgan co-own a candy store with none other than Paul Rudd?!