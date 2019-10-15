The spotlight is officially on Ronan Farrow's reporting.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter is back with a new book that's already making more than a few headlines.

Titled Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect, the author "exposes serial abusers and a cabal of powerful interests hell-bent on covering up the truth, at any cost."

Some of the topics addressed in the book include Matt Lauer's time at NBC News and Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct allegations—claims he strongly denies.

"The people who are brave in this book are the sources and there is a lot of dark stuff in this book, but it's also again and again, I hope you found this a hopeful story about brave people saying enough! Enough," Ronan shared on The View earlier this week.

So what are readers learning in this book? Take a look at just some of the highlights below.