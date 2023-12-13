Charlie Sheen has polished up his relationship with ex wife Denise Richards.
After a rocky period following their 2006 divorce, the Two and a Half Men star shared what his dynamic with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is like today.
"We're absolutely friendly," Charlie told People in an article published on Dec. 13. "We went through so much s--t together that I don't think either one of us has any energy left to be divisive."
The Platoon star—who also recently revealed he's nearly six years sober—also expressed that the former couple is dedicated to maintaining friendly terms for the sake of their daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 18.
"The only thing that matters is the kids," he added. "We knew we had to park our nonsense and focus on the children, because they had nothing to do with any of our crud."
And with their co-parenting relationship at the forefront, Charlie and Denise are more amicable than ever.
"Even in the hottest portions of depths of the inferno, we were still able to maintain a perspective that yes, the children need to come first," he continued. "Now we're super friendly, and we're actually able to process so much of it through humor these days."
In fact, Charlie—who is also a father to Cassandra Estevez, 39, with ex Paula Profit and twin sons Bob and Max, 14 with ex-wife Brooke Mueller—also noted that looking back, his and Denise's feud seems trivial now.
As he put it: "You get a little distance, and it's like, 'Really? We were so upset about that?'"
Denise and Charlie have been seeing eye-to-eye more lately. The couple publicly buried the hatchet after a disagreement last year over their daughter Sami's OnlyFans account.
After the Spin City star shared in June 2022 that he "did not condone" Sami's decision to join the content platform, Denise clapped back in her own statement, telling E! News
"All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices."
Pointing to her own risqué ventures such as posing for Playboy, the Wild Things star, who later joined OnlyFans herself, noted on Instagram at the time that she couldn't "be judgmental," adding that "quite frankly her father shouldn't be either."
And it seems Denise's posts resonated with his ex as he subsequently shared in a statement that his wife "illuminated a variety of salient point that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed."
He added, "Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly."
