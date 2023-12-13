Watch : Denise Richards Is OVER Talking About Charlie Sheen Divorce

Charlie Sheen has polished up his relationship with ex wife Denise Richards.

After a rocky period following their 2006 divorce, the Two and a Half Men star shared what his dynamic with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is like today.

"We're absolutely friendly," Charlie told People in an article published on Dec. 13. "We went through so much s--t together that I don't think either one of us has any energy left to be divisive."

The Platoon star—who also recently revealed he's nearly six years sober—also expressed that the former couple is dedicated to maintaining friendly terms for the sake of their daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 18.

"The only thing that matters is the kids," he added. "We knew we had to park our nonsense and focus on the children, because they had nothing to do with any of our crud."

And with their co-parenting relationship at the forefront, Charlie and Denise are more amicable than ever.