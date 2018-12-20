Jennifer Lopez Credits Marc Anthony With Helping Her Find Confidence

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 9:34 AM

Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, Latin Grammy Awards

Kevin Winter/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez credits ex-husband Marc Anthony with boosting her confidence in her singing abilities.

The pop star and actress made her comments on this weekend's episode of Sunday Today.

"While I was married to Marc, he really helped me with my confidence and he saw where I suffered," Lopez said. "He was like, 'You're a great singer. Don't ever let anybody tell you you're not a great singer.' And I respected him so much 'cause I consider him one of the best singers of all time."

Lopez, 49, and Anthony, 50, divorced in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. They share a twin son and daughter, Max and Emme, who are 10.

Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Family Christmas 2018

J.Lo and her ex-husband have collaborated on music in the past.

They released the hit duet "No Me Ames" in 1999 and also released the song "Olvídame y Pega la Vuelta" in 2016. Anthony also co-produced Lopez's first Spanish-language album, Como Ama una Mujer, which was released in 2007. That year, the two also toured together.

