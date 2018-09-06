If only all celebrity exes could get along as well as Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman.

Last night, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host invited his ex-girlfriend to appear on his show to promote her own talk show, I Love You, America. Just as she's done in prior appearances, Silverman made it her mission to make Kimmel squirm. After he asked about her love life, she teased, "What's going on with me dating-wise? I'm waiting for this tryst with you to be over!"

Kimmel has been married to his show's co-head writer, Molly McNearney, for five years, but Silverman joked he'll ultimately get back with her. "I mean, OK, Molly is cute. She's bright, she's funny, she's blonde—whatever! But come on! You've got the kids, you've got the marriage...all right. Work it through!" she told him. "You think she's going to wipe your ass when you're old?"

"I don't do it now," Kimmel quipped, "so why would she?"

"It's not fair! She gets, like, new woke Jimmy," Silverman added. "I had Man Show Jimmy."