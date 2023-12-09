How Felicity Huffman Is Rebuilding Her Life After the College Admissions Scandal

Watch : Felicity Huffman Breaks Silence on Admissions Scandal

To this day, Felicity Huffman can still remember how desperate she felt.

When eldest daughter Sophia, now 23, was eyeing colleges, the Desperate Housewives alum found herself growing increasingly more nervous as producer Rick Singer outlined the Los Angeles County High School of the Arts student's chances of getting into a prestigious university.

"After a year, he started to say your daughter is not going to get into any of the colleges that she wants to," Huffman recently explained to ABC-7 Eye Witness News, speaking for the first time about her role in the infamous 2019 college admissions scandal that led to her 11-day stint in prison. "And I believed him. And so when he slowly started to present the criminal scheme, it seems like—and I know this seems crazy—at the time that was my only option to give my daughter a future. And I know hindsight is 20/20 but it felt like I would be a bad mother if I didn't do it. So, I did it."