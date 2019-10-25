Felicity Huffman Is Released From Prison

After spending less than two weeks in a California federal prison, Felicity Huffman is a free woman once more.

The Desperate Housewives star was released from the Federal Correctional Institution Dublin on Friday, Oct. 25, the Dublin FCI confirmed to E! News. As part of her sentence for committing mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, Huffman is now expected to serve one year of supervised release, complete 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.

While the actress was originally sentenced to serve 14 days, she was released early. If an inmate's release date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the Bureau of Prisons may release the inmate on the last preceding weekday—unless it is necessary to detain the inmate for another jurisdiction seeking custody under a detainer or another necessary reason.

More than five months ago, the Oscar nominee plead guilty to her involvement in a nationwide, $25 million college admissions scheme dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues" by the FBI. Among the dozens of individuals accused of fraudulently guaranteeing their children's admission into elite universities and colleges, Huffman was the first to begin her prison sentence.

At her sentencing hearing last month, Huffman told the judge she's taken "full responsibility" for paying $15,000 to Rick Singer, the scam's ring leader, so a SAT proctor could administer her daughter's exam and correct wrong answers.