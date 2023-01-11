Felicity Huffman Is Set for a TV Comeback: Everything We Know

Felicity Huffman is returning to the small screen in her first role since spending time in jail in 2019 for her role in the college admissions scandal. Get all of the details about her new show.

By Daniel Trainor Jan 11, 2023
Felicity Huffman is heading back to the courtroom. 

The actress is set to appear in ABC's The Good Lawyer, a spinoff of The Good Doctor, according to Deadline, which marks Felicity's first acting role since serving 11 days in jail in 2019 for her role in the infamous college admissions scandal.

The Good Lawyer will star Nancy Drew's Kennedy McMann as Joni DeGroot, a promising young lawyer with obsessive compulsive disorder, who is sought by The Good Doctor's Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) for legal representation. 

Huffman will play Janet Stewart, Deadline reports, "a highly regarded attorney and partner at the law firm with a fierce intellect and dry wit," who also has a connection to The Good Doctor

"Janet has represented Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) in several legal matters over the years," according to the outlet, "so he turns to her to represent his beloved protégé. But when Shaun declares that he wants Joni to represent him, Janet is forced to let Joni take lead on the case."

Huffman and McMann will debut during an episode of The Good Doctor titled "The Good Lawyer" (confusing, we know), airing on March 6, with future plans for the series still up in the air.

It's been over two-and-a-half years since Huffman has appeared on-screen. She last co-starred in the Netflix's limited series When They See Us, about the Central Park Five, which actually premiered on the streamer nearly three months after her March 12 arrest in relation to the admissions scandal.

As part of the investigation, the Desperate Housewives alum eventually admitted to paying a college admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor change her daughter Sophia Macy's answers after she took the SAT.

Huffman plead guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May 2019 and completed 11 days of her 14-day sentence in October of that year.

"I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions," the actress said at her Sept. 2019 sentencing hearing. "And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children. I have learned a lot over the last six months about my flaws as a person."

The Good Doctor's episode titled "The Good Lawyer" airs March 6 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

