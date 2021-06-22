Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Jet Off to Mexico After Completing Prison Time

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are soaking up their freedom.
Two months after Giannulli was released from home confinement—ending his five-month prison sentence—he and the Fuller House alum headed to Mexico. According to an eyewitness, the married pair of 23 years spent four days there with friends after traveling on a private jet.
As for how they spent their days, according to the source, the Mossimo brand founder played golf with his pals before they all met back up for time at the pool.
"The guys all loved Mossimo and were jumping on him and having fun," the eyewitness described. "Lori joined them and seemed very friendly and happy."
Overall, "They all seemed to have a great time," the eyewitness noted, "and loved being there on vacation together."
The couple was photographed on June 19 after arriving in Mexico, Loughlin donning a brimmed hat with a pink ribbon border and carrying a yellow and tan tote bag.
In August 2020, the couple was sentenced to prison for their participation in the college admissions scandal that first made headlines in March 2019. After turning herself in to prison on Oct. 30, Loughlin ultimately served less than two months before her release on Dec. 28, 2020. Her sentence also included two years of supervised release, as well as 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine, both of which she has completed.
Giannulli began his five-month prison sentence—more than double that of his wife's—in November 2020 and remained until he was released to home confinement in early April. Jail records showed April 16 as his official release date, marking the end of his home confinement with an ankle monitor.
He was also similarly sentenced to two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and a $250,000 fine.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the couple submitted international travel requests to the court for permission to take a trip to San Jose Del Cabo in June. Per a filing on Giannulli's behalf, he paid the $250,000 fine and is "actively working on completing his community service requirement."