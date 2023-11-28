Jennifer Garner Celebrates Ex Michael Vartan's Birthday With Alias Throwback

Watch : Michael Vartan Still Wants an "Alias" Reunion

Jennifer Garner's mission? To wish her ex and Alias costar Michael Vartan a happy birthday.

The actress, 51, celebrated the actor turning 55 with a trip down memory lane. Taking to Instagram Nov. 27, Jennifer shared a throwback photo of her playing agent Sydney Bristow and Michael portraying her colleague and love interest Michael Vaughn on the set of the 2001-to-2006 series.

"I can't remember why I was Bavarian," she wrote while referencing her costume in the snap, "but I do know today is your birthday. I hope it's a great one, Michael! XX S. Bristow."

In addition to having an onscreen romance, Jennifer and Michael had an offscreen one too. They began dating in 2003 after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband Scott Foley but split in 2004.

Jennifer went on to marry Ben Affleck in 2005. But after 10 years of marriage, the 13 Going on 30 star and the Oscar winner—who share kids Violet, 17; Seraphina, 14; and Samuel, 11—announced their breakup. They finalized their divorce in 2018.

These days, Jennifer is dating businessman John Miller, and Ben is married to Jennifer Lopez, whom he was previously engaged to and split from in the early aughts before they rekindled their love in 2017.