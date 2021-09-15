Michael Vartan Tells Drew Barrymore His “Embarrassing” Story About Their Never Been Kissed Smooch

Watch : What Would Drew Barrymore Do If Someone Flashed Her on TV?

Um, Michael Vartan just confessed he got a little too excited to lock lips with Drew Barrymore in Never Been Kissed.

The actor, who played the Sam to her Josie in the 1999 movie, joined his former co-star on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, Sept. 14, for a special cast reunion. On air, Michael surprised Drew by revealing his "very embarrassing" story about their climactic kiss on the baseball field more than 20 years ago. And even she didn't know anything about it, until now.

"I get up to the mound, we embrace and we start kissing and you really kissed me," he told her. "And I was not ready for it, in the least. And I'm a man. I was a very young man, back then."

Michael went on, "I had feelings and the feelings were just—they just happened. And I very quickly realized I was in a very bad spot, because I was wearing very loose sort of like slacks and I thought, ‘This is gonna be a disaster when they cut. I must preemptively end this.'"