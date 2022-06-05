Tear Into These 20 Surprising Secrets About the Jurassic Park Franchise

1. Steven Spielberg and author Michael Crichton were in the early stages of developing a movie based on Crichton's time as an emergency room physician when he told the E.T. director about his book Jurassic Park. Spielberg's interest was immediately piqued and the other film was scrapped—but years later, the filmmaker helped to develop the story into the iconic medical drama E.R., which ran for 15 years on NBC.

2. Universal bought the film rights to Chrichton's novel for $2 million before it was released in 1990. Titanic director James Cameron revealed in a 2021 conversation with Spielberg that he was hours away from making a bid before discovering he had already lost out to Jaws filmmaker.

"It was the very best thing that could have happened because I would have made it like Aliens," Cameron said. "I would have made an R-rated, scare-the-crap-out-of-you movie and you made it just scary enough."

3. During a 30th-anniversary screening of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark in 2011, Spielberg let slip that Harrison Ford passed on the role of Dr. Alan Grant.