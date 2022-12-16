22 Pop Culture Moments That Defined 2022

Watch : Spotify Wrapped Reveals Most Streamed Artists of 2022

Not everyone was feeling '22.

While 2022 saw many celebrity couples put a ring on it, the year also marked the end of the road for other famous flames, including Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who split in August, sources revealed exclusively to E! News, after nine months of globetrotting date nights.

And Kete wasn't the only duo to call it quits. Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone split after four years together, while Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde ended their romance following months of speculation about just what happened on the set of their movie, Don't Worry Darling. (Remember #Spitgate?)

Also in the Kardashian-verse, Kim's sister Kendall Jenner became a free agent after her breakup, reconciliation and breakup with basketballer Devin Booker. But Kourtney Kardashian got in the marriage game, tying the knot with Travis Barker in Las Vegas. And then Santa Barbara. And then Italy.

Yet, one of the most talked about celebrity moments of the year involved a couple that will celebrate 25 years of marriage on New Year's Eve. Yep, we're talking about the slap. Will Smith—now infamously—hit comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars over an insensitive joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith, later apologizing and resigning from the Academy over the outburst.