Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige and More Set the Stage Ablaze During Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Kendrick Lamar just may have predicted this performance when he penned "All the Stars."
Because as viewers of the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show just witnessed, the influential rapper rocked the stage alongside the likes of legends including Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem.
During their Feb. 13 performance, the group of trailblazers had the in-person—and at-home—crowd moving like none other when they performed a ton of their classic hits, which kicked off with Dr. Dre and Snoop performing their hit "The Next Episode," a rendition of Tupac's "California Love" and even included a surprise performance from 50 Cent, who performed "In Da Club."
As for Mary, the award-winning singer shined in a sliver ensemble as she belted out her singles, "Family Affair" and "No More Drama," while Kendrick was sure to shake the stage alongside a set of mind-blowing steppers with his performance of "Alright."
Fans were quickly were transported back to the early aughts to close out the show once Eminem graced the stage to perform "Lose Yourself" and Dr. Dre and Snoop rounded it all out with their classic collab, "Still D.R.E."
It's no surprise that this year's lineup had fans tuned in since the artists themselves were also fired up when they received the call to grace the stage. Take for instance, Mary, who not only agreed to perform—but responded with a resounding "hell yeah" when she was asked.
"That call made my day," she dished to E! News' Justin Sylvester on Feb. 10. "I couldn't even get excited until I got off the phone 'cause I didn't want to look so crazy. But it was amazing. I was like, 'Absolutely, 100 percent. I'm there, what you need, when you need it?' That's how it happened."
Although technically, she's performed at the Super Bowl halftime show before (in 2001 as a guest alongside N*SYNC, Aerosmith, Britney Spears and Nelly), as we saw, this time she just knew it would be something completely different. As Mary herself put it, "This is iconic! This is hip-hop soul in its glory and just, woo, it's crazy what's about to happen."
And if you were wondering about the game faces displayed during their mind-blowing performance, Snoop dished on that answer before they hit the stage.
"While it's happening, I'm in the zone," he noted in a recent interview with AP. "I'm stuck to the script, laser focused, being on point, sounding good, looking good and feeling good. I want to give off a great presentation. After the fact, it's when I'll be nervous about watching it to see what the reaction is. But while I'm going through it, it's nothing."
For the California native, performing at the Super Bowl in his home state made for a full circle moment.
"I'm still thinking I'm in a dream because I can't believe that they will let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl," he said. "We're just going to wait for that moment and put something together that's spectacular and do what we're known for doing and add on to the legacy."
And that they did. For more of an up-close-and-personal look at the performers in their glory, keep scrolling...