Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in Las Vegas After Grammys
Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in Las Vegas After 2022 Grammys

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially married after tying the knot in Las Vegas on April 4, hours after attending the 2022 Grammys. All the details about the surprise ceremony below.

By Jess Cohen, Emlyn Travis Apr 05, 2022 3:33 PMTags
Watch: Kourtney & Travis' Blended Family TikTok Takeover

Here comes forever: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, tied the knot with the Blink-182 rocker, 46, in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas early April 4, the One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson confirms to E! News. Though the couple has yet to obtain an official marriage license, their Vegas nuptials took place just hours after they attended the 2022 Grammys, held at Sin City's MGM Grand Garden Arena, on April 3. TMZ was first to report the news.

Shortly before saying "I do," they attended a Grammys after-party at Delilah LV, where the duo packed on the PDA. "They were seated at a table in the back and making out," a source told E! News. "They weren't holding back and were having a lot of fun."

"Travis and Kourtney kept grabbing each other's faces and looked madly in love," the insider added. "They were showing major PDA and were really cute."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 2022 Oscars

Prior to their nuptials, the pair, who also attended the 2022 Oscars, had already started celebrating their blended family, which includes Kourtney's children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, and Travis' kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22. (She co-parents her trio with ex Scott Disick while Travis shares his kids with Shanna Moakler.)

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

After initially sparking dating rumors back in December 2020, the couple confirmed their romance on Instagram in February 2021. They got engaged just eight months later, when Travis popped the question in a dreamy, beachside proposal at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif. 

Naturally, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were on hand when Travis got down on one knee.

"Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "It looked very romantic. Kourtney was smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel."

Another source added that Kourtney's family "surprised" the couple inside the hotel. The source also stated that Kourtney "had no idea" Travis was planning to propose to her and that she "teared up and couldn't stop saying, 'I love you.'"

Later confirming the news on Instagram, Kourtney posted two photos of her and Travis in each other's arms surrounded by candles and hundreds of roses as the sun set behind them. "Forever," she captioned the pictures. Travis' daughter Alabama was among the first to congratulate the pair, writing: "love u guys."

Travis and Kourtney have always had a strong connection. In fact, the two were close friends and neighbors long before they ever began dating and became "obsessed" with one another, as she describe it.

Although they might've started off as just friends, an insider revealed that Travis has always had feelings for Kourtney.

"He's always wanted to date her, but she would brush it off, and they continued to just have a friendship," the source told E! News in March of last year. "Their relationship is going strong, and Travis has been treating her like a queen. He wants to do everything with her and is so excited about the relationship. It's going really well and Travis' kids love Kourtney."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

And as just about anyone keeping up knows, the couple has never shied away from sharing their love for one another with the world through numerous PDA-filled posts online. That includes for Travis' 46th birthday on Nov. 14, where Kourtney posted a set of images of the two lovebirds holding hands, kissing and laughing together.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

"I f--king love you more than anything," she captioned the post. "My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby."

Travis echoed her sentiments, commenting, "You're a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU."

What's next for the couple? Well, Travis has already been teasing some potential baby names. When Kourtney posted a collection of photos on Instagram dressed up as Patricia Arquette's character, Alabama Whitman, from the film True Romance for Halloween, Travis replied with a comment that quickly got the Internet's attention. "Our sons name would be Elvis," he shared, making a reference to the name of Alabama and Clarence's son in the film.

Instagram

But that reference might not be too far off from reality. In November, a separate source told E! News that the couple are "hoping to be expecting by next year."

"They would love nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done," another source added. "Now that she's with Travis, she wants it even more."

Plus, in the trailer for Hulu's upcoming The Kardashians, her ex Scott reveals the duo "want to have a baby" together. 

Watch: How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Pete Davidson & Travis Barker

So how does he feel about their romance? Well, while Scott has hung out with Travis and Kourtney, he has also kept his distance, a source explained. "Travis is also around at family events so they cross paths a lot," the insider shared. "They are cordial but don't have a close relationship."

After all, Scott still has lingering feelings for the mother of his kids. "Travis has no bad blood against Scott, but it's hard for Scott to be around him and Kourtney," the source added. "He's not over it." 

But that has no impact on the newlyweds. Last month, during their romantic getaway to Laguna Beach, the drummer shared a picture to Instagram of him, of course, kissing his bride. As Kourtney commented, "Forever and always," to which Travis replied, "I can't wait." 

Here's to the beginning of forever. And, to take a look back at their whirlwind relationship, keep reading...

BACKGRID
September 2018: Vegan Dinner

Kourtney and Travis are spotted leaving the vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen in West Hollywood, Calif. The two friends and neighbors would go on to spark romance rumors several times over the years.

BACKGRID
February 2019: Kourtney Takes the Wheel

In February 2019, Kourtney and Travis go out to dinner at Nobu in Malibu with her kids and his children. A source later tells E! News, "It was a family dinner. They've been friends for years. They've lived in the same neighborhood for a long time and they see each other at church and with their kids. They've hung out together many times and often get together with the kids to see movies or to get ice cream. They always have fun together. He's a nice guy and their kids really get along well. Kourtney has his kids over playdates and vice versa. They have a really nice friendship."

Kourtney and Travis occasionally hung out over the years, both alone and with other members of their families.

E! News
March 2019: Travis Denies Dating Rumors

When asked by E!'s Justin Sylvester at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards if it's true that he is dating Kourtney, Travis said, "Oh, that's so funny. She's just a very dear friend."

Instagram / Travis Barker / Kourtney Kardashian
January 2021: Palm Springs Vacay

In January 2021, Kourtney and Travis spark romance rumors again when they both posted photos of the view of her mom Kris Jenner's pool at her Palm Springs-area vacation home. A source later tells E! News that the two have been casually dating since around December.

"It's been very low-key," the insider says. "They are a really good match, and Kourtney's entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic."

The source adds, "Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney. The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It's going well, and they aren't putting pressure on it being super serious at this point."

BACKGRID
February 2021: 1, 2, 3, 4...

Kourtney and Travis are spotted on a dinner date at Matsuhisa in Los Angeles where they engage in a playful thumb war.

"They seemed completely taken with one another as if they were the only two people in the world," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They seem very connected, very close. Travis took her hand and they giggled as they started having a little thumb war with one another. It was playful and sweet. They were talking constantly and very engaged in one another. It seems like such a natural fit, being that they have been friends for so long. There was no awkwardness."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
February 2021: Instagram Official

Kourtney and Travis spend Valentine's Day together. Two days later, they become Instagram official when Kourtney posts a photo of their hands intertwined, with her red heart manicured fingers interlocking with his tattooed ones. The blink-182 musician comments with a black heart emoji and also reposts the image on his Instagram Story and tweets, "May we destroy each other completely."

Instagram / Travis Barker
February 2021: Love Note

Days later, Travis posts on Instagram a photo of a handwritten note that Kourtney penned to him, which reads "To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely. Love, [heart scribble] Kourtney."

Instagram
February 2021: Studio Visit

On Feb. 27, 2021, Kourtney posts on Instagram pics showing her looking totally smitten in what appeared to be Travis' music studio. He comments with a devil emoji and reposts the pics on his Instagram Story.

Shutterstock
March 2021: "Going Strong"

A source tells E! News that Kourtney and Travis' "relationship is going strong, and Travis has been treating her like a queen. He wants to do everything with her and is so excited about the relationship. It's going really well and Travis' kids love Kourtney."

The source adds, "She's really happy and is having a lot of fun. They are planning a few more getaways together in the next coming months. Kourt is also helping Travis on his wellness line, and he loves hearing her input on the project."

Big Ticket Pictures / Flower Films / CBS Television Distribution
March 2021: Travis Gushes Over Kourtney

Travis gushes about Kourtney (and her love note) on The Drew Barrymore Show. He says, "Up until now, I would, you know, date girls that didn't have kids, and I find it kind of hard. I think they would have trouble understanding, 'Well, why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?' And now, I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom; who's, like, a great friend. And I just, you don't have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural. It's like a maturity thing."

Rachpoot/MEGA
March 2021: PDA Alert

A masked Kourtney and Travis show some PDA during a dinner date on March 16, 2021 at the vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen in West Hollywood, Calif., where they were pictured together in 2018.

March 2021: Love and Chocolate

On March 19, 2021, Travis posts on his Instagram Story a photo of a white plate with the words "Travis [heart] Kourtney" written in chocolate syrup.

Photographer Group/MEGA
March 2021: Naughty Kourtney

Kourtney wears a naughty T-shirt on a date with Travis to Nobu in Malibu, Calif. on March 19, 2021. They two visited the restaurant together with their families back in 2019.

Mega Agency
March 2021: Round Two

A day later, March 20, 2021, Kourtney and Travis returned to Nobu for another dinner date.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
April 2021: Happy Birthday Kourt

Travis pays tribute to Kourtney on her 42nd birthday with this lavish display of white tulips and gardenias, her favorite flowers...

Instagram / Travis Barker
April 2021: OMG

...and also posts an Instagram tribute to his girlfriend, including a rather NSFW video.

Instagram / Travis Barker
April 2021: Hug It Out

The lovebirds share another social media hug over Kourt's birthday weekend.

Instagram
April 2021: B-Day Girl

"Little birthday vibes," Kourt shared after her birthday celebrations.

Instagram
April 2021: Double Date

Kourtney and Travis hang with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox during MGK's birthday celebrations with friends.

Instagram
April 2021: Romantic Getaway

"Just Like Heaven," Kourtney shared with a sizzling snapshot from her birthday vacation in the desert.

Rachpoot / BACKGRID
April 2021: NoBu Nights

The lovebirds enjoy a date at NoBu in Malibu.

Instagram
May 2021: Mother's Day Gifts

On Mother's Day 2021 (May 9), Kourtney showed off her extravagant floral gifts from Travis on Instagram Stories.

Instagram
May 2021: Disneyland Date

Kourt and Travis hold hands while riding a merry-go-round

Instagram
May 2021: Inked Love

Travis made his love for Kourtney permanent with a special "I Love You" tattoo.

Instagram
May 2021: Disneyland Date

The lovebirds enjoy a Disneyland date with their kids on May 20.

Instagram
May 2021: Flower Power

The musician showered his girlfriend with three gigantic, lavish bouquets of pink and greens flowers.

Instagram
May 2021: Disneyland Date

How cute is their PDA?

Instagram
May 2021: Disneyland Date

The couple keeps each other close outside the It's a Small World ride.

SplashNews.com
June 2021: PDA Alert

The two are spotted making out outside a studio in Burbank, Calif.

Instagram
June 2021: Vroom Vroom

"She likes riding with the top down," Travis posted on June 18, 2021.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind
Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

