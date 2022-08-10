Olivia Wilde Slams Ex Jason Sudeikis For “Embarrassing” Custody Papers Incident in Court Documents

Watch : See Olivia Wilde Served Confidential Envelope While on Stage

Olivia Wilde is calling out her ex Jason Sudeikis.

Four months after the actress was awkwardly served with custody papers while on stage at a live event, Olivia has accused her former fiancé of intentionally trying to "embarrass" and "threaten" her.

Olivia has legally filed to dismiss Jason's custody petition invoicing their two children, according to court filings obtained by the Daily Mail, on Aug. 10, and criticized the Ted Lasso star's "aggressive" serving tactics.

"Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard," Olivia said in her court filing. "He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible."

She continued, "The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests."

Back in April, Olivia was caught off guard when a woman served her a mysterious package which contained custody papers while she was on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling.