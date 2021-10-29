Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Zayn And GigiPeople's Choice AwardsHalloweenShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Breaking

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up Nearly 2 Years After Rekindling Romance

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who share 13-month-old daughter Khai, have called it quits once again. The news follows allegations of a dispute between Zayn and Gigi's mother.

By Gabrielle Chung Oct 29, 2021 12:11 AMTags
BreakupsCouplesCelebritiesZayn MalikGigi Hadid
Watch: Zayn Malik Responds to Allegations He Struck Gigi Hadid's Mom

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are going their separate ways once again.

The supermodel, 26, and the One Direction alum, 28, have broken up, a source close to the Hadids confirms to E! News. The source shares, "They aren't together right now." 

The couple shares 13-month-old daughter Khai.

People was first to report their split.

News of the break up comes amid reports that Zayn and Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, were allegedly involved in a family dispute. Zayn denied the accusation to TMZ and seemingly referred to the claims in a tweet on Oct. 28, in which he said he has "agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press," the singer continued.

photos
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: Romance Rewind

He noted, "I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In another statement to TMZ, which was first to report the alleged dispute, Zayn denied "striking" Yolanda, 57, and hopes the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum "will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Gigi and Zayn have been on-and-off since 2015, though they last rekindled their romance in 2019. Two months later, Gigi confirmed they were officially back together by sharing a photo of "Z" on her family's farm in honor of Valentine's Day. "HEY VALENTINE," she wrote.

The pair welcomed their first child together in September 2020 and have since become notoriously private when it comes to details about their little girl—including keeping her face out of social media photos they share to ensure her privacy.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar earlier this year, Gigi explained that it took Zayn a while to find his voice while discussing matters with her lively family, which also includes sister Bella Hadid and brother Anwar Hadid.

Trending Stories

1

Gigi Hadid Addresses Zayn Malik & Yolanda Hadid's Alleged Dispute

2
Breaking

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up 1 Year After Welcoming Baby Khai

3

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

"At first he was like, 'How do I get a word in edgewise?'" she recalled. "But now he is very comfortable. He speaks his mind. When he's in the middle of a family thing and everyone's like, 'Zayn, whose side are you on?' he's charming."

"He's usually on my mom's side," Gigi added at the time. "So, he's smart in that sense."

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

On Father's Day this year, Gigi celebrated the occasion by penning a sweet tribute to the dad of one. "Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile!!" she wrote alongside a photo of Zayn with their daughter. "@zayn Happy first Father's Day.. I'm so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you. We love you so much."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Gigi Hadid Addresses Zayn Malik & Yolanda Hadid's Alleged Dispute

2
Breaking

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up 1 Year After Welcoming Baby Khai

3

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

4

Tom Brady Shares "Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing

5

Zayn Malik Speaks Out Amid Allegation He Struck Gigi Hadid's Mom