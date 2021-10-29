Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up Nearly 2 Years After Rekindling Romance

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are going their separate ways once again.
The supermodel, 26, and the One Direction alum, 28, have broken up, a source close to the Hadids confirms to E! News. The source shares, "They aren't together right now."
The couple shares 13-month-old daughter Khai.
People was first to report their split.
News of the break up comes amid reports that Zayn and Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, were allegedly involved in a family dispute. Zayn denied the accusation to TMZ and seemingly referred to the claims in a tweet on Oct. 28, in which he said he has "agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."
"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press," the singer continued.
He noted, "I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."
In another statement to TMZ, which was first to report the alleged dispute, Zayn denied "striking" Yolanda, 57, and hopes the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum "will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."
Gigi and Zayn have been on-and-off since 2015, though they last rekindled their romance in 2019. Two months later, Gigi confirmed they were officially back together by sharing a photo of "Z" on her family's farm in honor of Valentine's Day. "HEY VALENTINE," she wrote.
The pair welcomed their first child together in September 2020 and have since become notoriously private when it comes to details about their little girl—including keeping her face out of social media photos they share to ensure her privacy.
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar earlier this year, Gigi explained that it took Zayn a while to find his voice while discussing matters with her lively family, which also includes sister Bella Hadid and brother Anwar Hadid.
"At first he was like, 'How do I get a word in edgewise?'" she recalled. "But now he is very comfortable. He speaks his mind. When he's in the middle of a family thing and everyone's like, 'Zayn, whose side are you on?' he's charming."
"He's usually on my mom's side," Gigi added at the time. "So, he's smart in that sense."
On Father's Day this year, Gigi celebrated the occasion by penning a sweet tribute to the dad of one. "Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile!!" she wrote alongside a photo of Zayn with their daughter. "@zayn Happy first Father's Day.. I'm so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you. We love you so much."