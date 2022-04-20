All the Bombshells From the Kardashians’ Court Trial With Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna's trial against the Kardashians is officially underway.
Nearly five years after Chyna, born Angela White, filed a lawsuit against the entire family—including her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, his sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and his mom Kris Jenner—her case is heading to trial.
Haven't been keeping up? We've got you. In 2017 Chyna filed a lawsuit, alleging that the family was responsible for derailing her reality TV show career. She and Rob starred in their own E! spinoff, 2016's Rob & Chyna, before splitting that December. In her suit, Chyna alleges that the Kardashians were behind the cancellation of the show's second season and is suing them for defamation.
Simultaneously, she is also suing Rob for assault, battery, and harassment. As a result, Chyna is seeking upwards of $100 million in damages.
In addition to Chyna and her lawyer, Lynne Cianni, Kim, Khloe, Kris and Kylie (alongside their lawyer, Michael Rhodes) were all present for the California court proceedings on April 18.
Keep reading for all of the bombshells from the legal battle so far:
Kris Jenner's Alleged Texts to Rob & Chyna Showrunner
In her opening statement, Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Cianni, alleged that Kris Jenner "set out to have season 2 of Rob & Chyna cancelled" following an alleged dispute between Rob and Chyna in December 2016. Chyna's lawyer claims Kris sent a slew of texts to the series' showrunner, allegedly calling Chyna "stupid," accusing her of "being drunk for three days," describing her as "really ghetto" and suggesting that they should "ditch the b--ch."
Chyna's Alleged Texts to Rob Kardashian
During his opening statement, the Kardashians' lawyer, Michael Rhodes, also showed alleged February 2017 texts from Chyna to Rob sent just a few months after their split. Rhodes claims that in addition to writing "F U," Chyna also allegedly texted, "It's over," and called Rob a "fat bitch," adding that his "disgusting sex is horrible." Rhodes also said that the alleged texts came on the very same day that E! executives were "still trying to save the show."
Kylie Jenner Fixed Up a House for Rob & Chyna, Including Nursery for Dream
In December 2016, an alleged dispute took place between Rob and Chyna at a property owned by Kylie, according to Rhodes. He revealed in court that Kylie "wanted to give Rob and Chyna that home" adding that "it was a gift for them to live there."
"She decorated it for the holidays, stocked the pantries," Rhodes stated, "and even made a nursery for Dream."
Referencing to the alleged altercation, Chyna's lawyer said that unaired footage from season 2 of Rob & Chyna shows "no damage in the home," but admitted Chyna ruined "holiday gingerbread houses, a door and a TV."
Retreat Planned to Help Chyna and Rob Reconcile
Following their 2016 split, Rhodes claimed that the E! network and production company Bunim Murray "encouraged Rob and Chyna to try to work things out and go to a retreat together," since E! was coming close to the deadline option for picking up season 2. He also showed alleged texts from a Bunim executive letting Kris know that they found the retreat for the former couple and stated that the family was "on board" with pausing the show to save their relationship.
Then in July 2017, Rhodes noted, Chyna and her then-lawyer at the time, Lisa Bloom filed a temporary restraining order against Rob (which meant they could no longer be in the same room). This, as Rhodes explained, came shortly before the official deadline for the show's second season in August.
Chyna's Mom Sounded Off on the Kards
Right before their trial was set to begin, Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, shared a video of her thoughts about her daughter's legal battle on Instagram, saying in part that she thought the Kardashians "looked dead" and that "s--t was gonna get real."
After Rhodes expressed concerns about the video in court, saying that Toni made "veiled physical threats" towards the Kardashians, the judge agreed that she will not be allowed in the courtroom. Chyna's lawyer also concurred, calling the video, "inappropriate" and "unacceptable."