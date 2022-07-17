Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Married in Las Vegas

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are ENGAGED

UPDATE: After two decades, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have gotten their fairytale ending. The two married in a ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16, E! News has confirmed.

_____________

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas. In a July 16 court filing, seen by E! News, J.Lo notes that her name be legally changed to "Jennifer Affleck." The couple then tied the knot in a ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel, a rep for the venue told E! News.

E! News has reached out to the couple's reps for comment and has not heard back.

Back in April, Ben and Jen broke the Internet when they announced that they had gotten engaged for a second time via Jennifer's "On The JLo" newsletter. In a video clip sent to fans, a teary-eyed Jennifer can be seen smiling as she proudly shows off the gorgeous, green engagement ring on her finger. She then remarks, "You're perfect."

After the engagement, a source close to J.Lo told E! News that the singer was "ecstatic" and "can't wait to be his wife," adding, "She believes it's true love and was meant to be."