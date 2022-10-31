Florence Pugh Recalls Execs Trying to Change Her Appearance Early on in Her Career

Watch : Florence Pugh Pens "Thank You" Note to Don't Worry Darling Cast

Don't Worry Darling, Florence Pugh won't be altering herself for anyone.

The actress, 26, recently reflected on one of her early experiences in Hollywood following her first film in the U.K., sharing that after she was cast as a rising pop star in the TV pilot for Studio City in 2015, the network executives tried to get her to alter her appearance.

"All the things that they were trying to change about me—whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows—that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in," Pugh told The Telegraph on Oct. 29. "I'd thought the film business would be like [my experience of making] The Falling, but actually, this was what the top of the game looked like, and I felt I'd made a massive mistake."

That pilot was not picked up, and the experience had Pugh questioning whether a career in Hollywood was for her or not. She went back to England, where she booked her breakout role in Lady Macbeth, which she said made her "fall back in love" with film making.