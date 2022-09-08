Watch Harry Styles Joke About Spitting on Chris Pine

Don't worry, darling…Harry Styles can crack a joke.
The "Golden" singer took a moment during his New York City concert on Sept. 7 to address the theories that have flooded the internet involving him, Chris Pine and a wad of spit.
As a quick refresher: The internet has ended up in a frenzy after footage from the Don't Worry Darling premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival surfaced online. In the clip, Harry goes to sit in his seat next to his co-star, Chris. As he prepares to sit, Harry jolts forward in Chris' direction. Chris then looks down at his lap in a surprised fashion. So, naturally, some users on the internet have concocted the belief that Harry spit on the Princess Diaries actor in that very moment, though Chris' rep has firmly denied it happened.
Now it's safe to say Harry has seen the tweets and memes. While back on stage at Madison Square Garden, Harry was sure to mention it.
"Wonderful to be back in New York," Harry said as seen in a video shared to Twitter by @cactusgirli. "I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine." He added with a laugh, "But fear not, we're back."
The moment generated quite the response from the concert audience—and Twitter users for that matter. One user wrote in a Sept. 7 tweet, "Harry Styles making fun of people who actually believed he spit on Chris Pine wasn't on my 2022 bingo card but I've enjoyed every second of it."
Another user added, "'i just popped very quickly to venice to spit on chris pine' is now my favourite ever harry styles quote, nothing will beat it."
Jokes aside, Chris' rep made it clear "there is nothing but respect between these two men" in real life. "This is a completely fabricated exchange," the rep told E! News in a statement on Sept. 6, "and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."