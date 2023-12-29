What Your Favorite American Idol Stars Are Up to Now

Watch : American Idol: First Look At Upcoming Season!

It's a "yes" from E!, dawg.

As in, yes, we're thrilled that Fantasia Barrino just netted her first Golden Globe nod for her role in The Color Purple remake. "For me, losing everything twice, having to fight to get back here, it feels good," the American Idol alum told E! News ahead of both the award show's Dec. 11 nominations and the film's Christmas Day release. "That's why I'm going to enjoy it because my story has always been out there. I've never been afraid to share it. I feel that when you go through tests, that's your testimony. How else do you help somebody else?"

And she's not the only veteran from the long-running music competition series to have a tale to tell.

From Kelly Clarkson and Adam Lambert to Carrie Underwood and Jordin Sparks, some of Hollywood's biggest stars have graced the American Idol stage. Though some took home the show's microphone trophies, others have since taken home Grammys.