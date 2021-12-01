Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items in November 2021: Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Kathy Hilton & More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We love to shop and we love to know what celebrities are up to, so, of course, stars' product picks are right up our alley. We love sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, JoJo Fletcher, Hannah Brown, Kyle Richards, Nina Dobrev, Kathy Hilton, Kenya Moore, Nicky Hilton, Sutton Stracke, Cassie Randolph, Lala Kent, Porsha Williams, Tom Schwartz, Jade Roper Tolbert, Megan Stalter, Hannah Godwin, and Dylan Barbour.
We decided to take a look back at November 2021 to find the celebrity-recommended products that E! News shoppers bought the most.
Cozy Earth Lounge Socks- 3 Pairs
In her 2021 Oprah's Favorite Things List, Oprah insisted, "Your loved one will be thanking you all winter long. These cushy knit socks for lounging or every day come in trios of terrific colors and not only make you feel like you're walking on clouds, but also use temperature-regulating technology to keep feet from overheating,
Personalized Leather Luggage Tag
Mindy Kaling included this in her Amazon holiday gift guide picks. You'll always know which bag is yours at the airport with this personalized, leather luggage tag. You can choose up to three characters. This luggage tag is classy, practical, and a great gift for anyone who loves to travel.
Creative Co-Op Whitewashed Round Decorative Wood Tray
JoJo Fletcher explained, "For the holidays, I think it's really important to have a centerpiece, something that will anchor your table. I like getting trays. Trays are really nice. I have this styled with all of the things I got on Amazon. It's a really beautiful wood tray. It has a nice weathered finish, which I feel gives a softer, cozier look. I just layered it with some pieces."
Nurse Jamie Healthy Skin Solutions Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller
"This tool was highly talked about this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because of Sutton [Stracke]. This is the Nurse Jamie tool that we all love and use. I also put this in the freezer. We use this all over our faces. It has these little bumps and ridges, so it feels a little more intense. I put on a serum and use this with it too."
"Sutton started pulling this out every time she was gonna start crying on the show. Now, I think of Sutton trying not to cry, but it really rolls away puffiness. We do this all over our fave too. Ugh, I love this thing." Click here to learn more about this game-changing product that we saw on RHOBH.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches- 60 Count
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have seen Kyle Richards wear these eye patches during cast trips. They are the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches. If you want to pamper your skin, just put these on for ten minutes. They are infused with pure 24K Gold and Colloidal Gold to help lift and firm the appearance of your skin. They reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while providing intense hydration. The formula also has caffeine, which de-puffs the skin.
And if you really want to take the experience to the next level, keep these in your fridge, which is a pro tip from someone who uses these every single morning. They're so worth the purchase. But, there's just one thing I need to warn you about: if you bring these on a group trip, all of your friends will want to try them out... and continue using them every single morning of your vacation vacation. They're just that good. But, don't just rely on me (and Kyle) for this recommendation. More than 40K Sephora shoppers "love" these and have left rave reviews.
Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer SPF 25
In her recent beauty breakdown, Nina Dobrev said, "I'll stick here," as she dabbed dots of concealer under her eyes. She blended it in with her Beautyblender."
A Nordstrom shopper insisted this is "worth the splurge," writing, " I have wrinkles, crow's feet, and quite awfully dark circles under my eyes thanks to year-round intense allergies. I put some of this stuff on this morning, and wow wee me. It was like healing silk. It blended so smoothly and so flawlessly, I think I heard an angel's choir going off in my bathroom while I looked in my mirror. I also battle insomnia, so sleepless nights have been a thing for about a decade. I always look (feel) tired. This stuff is worth the insane price it is, and if your desperado for some incredible help, then save up and splurge."
God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments by Hannah Brown
The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown spills the tea on her relationships with Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt, and Peter Weber in her memoir. She opens up about her time on Dancing With the Stars and her life pre-reality TV.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Madison LeCroy recently said, "This stuff is hands-down the bomb. I just do a little bit at night, at night in the morning, in the afternoon. It is worth it. It's just velvety soft and feels so smooth. My lips don't look cracked or dry or anything like that. It's one of my favorite products. Just because it's a sleeping mask, you can still use it throughout the day. Try this. I promise you will not regret it. You will love it. I know that for a fact."
Bravo stars Drew Sidora and Ariana Madix also declared their love for the lip product recently. So did Lauren Luyendyk and Hannah Ann Sluss from The Bachelor. The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney keeps this in her bag. Nina Dobrev included this as a step in her daily beauty routine.
Tagoo Women's Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings
In her list of fashion essentials, Lala Kent said, "If you don't own a pair of leather pants, these are a must-have. You can wear them at everything at all times of the year. I would wear this with the animal print sweater or the glitter sheer top. It's so cute. They're the perfect length and I like that they're tight around the angle and very flattering on everybody."
They're available in four different colors. These leggings have 6,500+ five-star Amazon reviews. They also made the cut for Porsha Williams' list of Amazon fashion favorites.
C.S.M. Body Brush for Wet or Dry Brushing
Catherine Giudici Lowe shared, "I'm going to talk about dry brushing. I heard Jennifer Aniston was talking about dry brushing and all of the healthy people, natural, holistic people. I have dry skin. I thought it was just an exfoliation thing, but when I got a professional dry brushing massage and it was treatment at a spa, I'm not kidding you guys, the next day, I looked like I had lost like ten pounds. I was happy to go to the pool that day. All of these toxins build up and this helps get rid of toxins."
"Dry brushing does so much. It's really good for your body. We used to be super active. Now we are at home, on the couch and because our bodies aren't moving as much, all of the stuff just builds up. This moves stuff out of the way so your toxins release correctly. You start at your feet and you brush up toward your heart. This is stimulating movement. The best time to do this is before a shower. On your stomach, go clockwise. Brush toward your heart."
It has 14,300+ five-star Amazon reviews. If you want to learn more about why we love this dry brush so much, click here.
Smith's Rosebud Salve
In her holiday gift guide, Nicky Hilton said, This is my favorite lip balm, I've been using this one for years. I like the smell and it's not sticky. It'd make the perfect stocking stuffer!
This lip balm has 72.2K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, 4.300+ five-star Amazon reviews, and 400+ five-star Ulta reviews.
Travel Duffel Bag
"We have the best duffel bag on Amazon. Honestly, it's sub-$30. It has a plastic compartment for your bathing suit or anything wet. It has tons of compartments. It's very well-made. This muted pink bag is beautiful. It should be like $150, but it's $26. It's sturdy. It's robust." Tom Schwartz said in the roundup of Amazon travel essentials alongside Tom Sandoval.
It's available in seven different colors and it has 4,300+ 5-star reviews.
Sojos Vintage Cateye Polarized Women Sunglasses
Jade Roper Tolbert shared, "This is a bestseller on Amazon. I've seen all my friends and tons of Bachelor girls wear these. I have these in black and tortoise. The tortoise to me just screams 'fall.' The black, I wore all summer, seven days a week. These are it. I love these super cute, giant, cat eye. These come in several colors too." These sunglasses have 4,600+ five-star reviews.
Kathy Hilton declared, "These are so me. The are The Matrix glasses, baby. These are a great stocking stuffer. If you go to my page, you're going to see me with these glasses on. They're not too heavy. They're really comfortable."
Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace (3 Piece Set)
Kenya Moore said, "Get this three pack of necklaces. They're gold. You can interchange them One has a pearl, one has a disc, and the other is just more simple with a little bar. Layer them to create a look that's polished and finished."
"I'm getting these for my girls. I love the little pearl on the chain," Kathy Hilton said. This three-piece necklace set has 8,900+ five-star reviews.
Haus Laboratories Liquid Eyeliner in Matte Black
Hacks star Megan Stalter said, "Lately I've been addicted to the black liquid eyeliner from Haus (Lady Gaga's line)! I'm an eyeliner girl and this one is so easy and lasts truly all day. I sound like I'm selling it but I swear I'm only a fan. Although if someone asked me to, I would sell it. That's how much I like it."
Theragun Elite
Bachelor in Paradise fan favorites Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin included the Theragun Elite in their holiday gift guide picks.
Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit– Chai & Golden SuperLattes with Included Frother
"My neighbor Meghan (yes, that one) introduced me to this woman-led wellness brand. Not a day goes by without me sipping on the golden latte from this kit, which also comes with chai latte mix and a little frother. You can add the mixes to smoothies for a flavor boost, too," Oprah shared in her Oprah's Favorite Things List.
Meghan Markle is an investor in the brand Clevr Blends, per Fortune.
Molded Leather Valet Tray
Here's another one from Mindy Kaling's holiday gift recommendations. Use this leather tray to sort out your desk, organize your jewelry, or to hold other small items. It's beautiful, functional, and the minimalist design makes it an easy addition to any design scheme.
The Drop Women's Preston Belt Bag
Lala Kent said, "Another must-have. If you have not gotten on the train of a fanny pack, get with it. It is a game changer. You can easily wear this around your waist. I'm going to wear it as a crossbody. It has a zipper at the front. I have enough room for a binkie or something for baby Ocean to teeth on. You can tighten this bag to so many different lengths. You can wear it across the waist or cross body."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams included this bag on her list of fall must-haves.
FawlesCrystal Coupe Glasses, Set of 6
"These are really great. If you love to have fun parties, and you want your holiday cocktail, these come in a nice set. I think they're really great to just add to your collection," JoJo Fletcher shared in her roundup of holiday essentials.
Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask– 20 Pairs
Kyle Richards and Cassie Randolph recently recommended these. Cassie said, "I'll wake up in the morning and put these on. I use them if I've had a late night or I wake up and I'm extra puffy or if I'm gonna go film something and I just look tired. They bring so much moisture, de-puff, and they work really well."
Kyle shared, "These are great if you don't sleep enough or if you're traveling or if you had a long night. These are the first thing I use after I wash my face in the morning. Those are amazing if you wake up with lines or puffiness under your eyes."
Head Lightz Beanie with Light
"Perfect for walking the dog, running, hiking, or even in a power outage, this fun-looking beanie with rechargeable LED light makes nighttime forays a whole lot brighter," Oprah Winfrey explained.
Choose between 12 patterns and colors, including tie-dye.
Anndason Set of 6 Gold Candlestick Holders
JoJo Fletcher included these in her list of items to get your home ready for the holidays, remarking, "These are amazing amazing candleholders. They come in a set of six and the gold is so beautiful. I like to just stack these, whether it's on your tray or just throughout your table. These are really nice. Also, they are heavy, which is great because it feels very substantial. These also come in black and silver. They come in a set of six. These are great to put on your mantle."
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph included this set in her list of Amazon skincare must-haves, remarking, "I love jade rollers. The stone is always cold. I like to keep them in my freezer actually, so then it's extra cold. It does help your skin. I love jade rollers. I like doing it under the eyes and for a lymphatic facial massage. I love love love to do that. I like using a jade roller during any time of the day. There's a gua sha stone that comes with it. You can use that to apply serums on your face, going outwards with the stone."
Kyle Richards also raved about these recently, saying, "I keep one in my car and my purse. I even use it when I'm sitting in traffic. I keep it in my fridge sometimes too. You're supposed to push lightly and roll up. You will see a complete difference, it smoothes out under your eyes."
"When you're up late at night, traveling, or you're not sleeping enough, you need this. It really helps smooth out the lines and gets the blood flowing. I have no idea how it's such a miracle, but it really does stuff. It doesn't leave my side." This two-piece set has 24,400+ five-star Amazon reviews and it's available in multiple colors.
Beekman 1802 Holiday Hand Cream 3-Piece Gift Set- Moisturizing & Hydrating Goat Milk Hand Lotion for Dry, Sensitive Skin
"Did you know that goat milk has a similar pH to human skin? I didn't. But what I do know for sure is that hands could use extra love these days. This gentle cream, in three scents, uses goat milk from family-owned farms around the U.S, Oprah Winfrey commented in her list of holiday gift recommendations.
ChagoArt Pampas Grass Decor
"I found this pampas grass. I just they're amazing for all year round. I think they're fluttery, thick, and add nice texture," JoJo shared in her recent home decor roundup.
W.Z White Ceramic Vase for Pampas Grass
The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher recently shared, "You can add something like this to anywhere in your home. Whether it's shelf decor, table decor, or a coffee table, this is a really nice vase. The great thing about this is you can adjust this to your style. The tie is removable. It looks very farmhouse, very cozy. You can take this off and it just looks like a beautiful ceramic vase, which is a little more modern."
This also comes in black.
Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Lala Kent explained, "When you become a mom, you can't wear the giant hoops all the time because Ocean is swinging on those like they're monkey bars. I've had these in. These are the tiny little hoops. I call these the Hailey Bieber hoops because Hailey Bieber always has these cute, pretty thick, little hoops in and they're just so chic. When you put your hair back with them, it's just such a vibe. These are the perfect size. You need these, especially if you're a mom because they're the only ones that you're baby's not gonna rip out of your ears."
These also come in rose gold and silver. They have 24,300+ five-star Amazon reviews. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore had these earrings in her list of festive fashions. Summer House star Paige DeSorbo included these earrings in her recent roundup of Amazon fashion recommendations and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski has recommended them as well.
Maya J Harmony Trio Bracelets- Stack of 3
Oprah Winfrey included this bracelet trio in her Favorite Things list. This trio of stackable bracelets is available in silver and gold. Each bracelet is adjustable, so you won't have to worry about getting the correct size. These bracelets can be worn all together or separately. The styling possibilities are endless with classic jewelry like this.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Women Heathered Socks
Nicky Hilton included these in her holiday gift guide, remarking, "Fuzzy stocks are a staple for me, especially during the colder months and they make a good last minute gift idea."
"I've got some fuzzy socks because these are definitely a necessity. Get some comfy socks to put in your bag," The Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk advised in her roundup of hospital bag essentials.
Pallene Cream and White Buffalo Check Plaid Throw Pillow Covers, Set of 2
In her list of holiday decor recommendations, JoJo Fletcher remarked, "This pillow is not red. It is not green, but it still gives me that holiday feel. I feel like there's something about the buffalo checker pattern and mixing it with a red, little throw blanket on your couch is good. I don't do a ton of reds and greens. I like little hints of color. I love this pillow. It's great year-round, depending on how you decorate around it."
TRUFF Best Seller Pack - Gourmet Hot Sauce Set
Yes, hot sauce is a great gift, especially when it's already wrapped up in a nice gift set, which is why it made the cut for Oprah's Favorite Things roundup. This box has all of TRUFF's best-selling hot sauces including the Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce, which is a blend of ripe chili peppers, organic agave nectar, black truffle, and savory spices. The set also has White Truffle Hot Sauce and Truffle Oil.
Modern Red Wine Glasses Set of 4
JoJo Fletcher declared, "These wine glasses are the most stunning wine glasses. If you don't have a set of these or if you know someone who doesn't have these themselves, they would make an excellent gift. I think this is great for hosting, but I also think it's great just as a gift. Do you see how gorgeous these are?"
Oprah’s The Life You Want Planner
Oprah Winfrey promised, "This will change your life—even if you just do half of it. Part weekly planner, part intention journal, this beautiful book created by the Oprah Daily team will inspire you to make self-reflection and setting intentions a daily practice—and help you answer the ultimate question, 'How do I become more of me?"
Cuisinart Bread Maker, Up To 2lb Loaf, New Compact Automatic
JoJo Fletcher recalled, "This one is nostalgic for me. When I was younger, me and my mom I used to make homemade bread at the house. The smell of homemade fresh bread is a scent and a feeling that I will always remember. I got this smart bread maker. This is great for hosting or as a gift. If you don't know how to make bread, don't worry because it comes with a recipe book. It's really straight forward."
This bread maker has 4,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker X Samsonite The Shoeful Convertible Duffel
Oprah Winfrey remarked, "Sarah Jessica Parker knows shoes. Not only does she design them, but she's also created this bag with Samsonite to help tote them in an organized fashion. It has ample space inside, can be worn multiple ways, and even comes with a removable crossbody bag."
RainRoad Velvet Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) & Pillow Insert
In her list of holiday essentials, JoJo Fletcher said, "Red is tough to style with. How do we incorporate our own design aesthetic with these holiday colors? With this green, it's a beautiful pillow. It's a green velvet. I think this is a great, great, great pillow to start layering with other pieces to give you that Christmas spirit. These come in sets of two. When I order my pillows, I always love getting a down insert that is at least one sizer bigger than the pillow size you have to get this really nice fluff."
The velvet pillow covers are available in 12 colors and have 3,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Honest Baby Clothing Organic Cotton Pajamas for the Family
Oprah Winfrey revealed, "With their new addition, I know what I'll be getting Gayle [King]'s daughter, Kirby, and her family for Christmas. Brought to you by Jessica Alba's Honest Company, these organic cotton unisex pajamas come in iterations for everyone from Baby to Mama and Papa Bear (and pets!). Can't you just picture the Christmas morning photo op?"
There are six festive prints to choose from.
La Jolie Muse Fraser Fir Scented Candle, Natural Wax, 80 Hours Long Burning
"The holidays get me so excited because I know it's candle season. I'm a candle freak and one of my all-time favorite scents is this pine tree. If you want your home to smell like the North Pole, this is what I think it smells like. Maybe better, actually. It comes in this really beautiful green and it smells beautiful," JoJo Fletcher remarked.
Thymes Pine Needle Frasier Fir Candle
"This candle is the same scent and is just cute to kind of layer together with the green candles," JoJo Fletcher suggested.
Bindle Puppy Pack
The Bindle Puppy Pack is just what you need to take your dog for a walk, according to Oprah Winfrey. It comes with a an outdoor dog water bottle and a collapsible bowl. You can wear the bag on your shoulder with its strap. There's a compartment to store dog treats. There's even a little pouch to hold your phone. The Bindle Puppy Pack is available in three stylish colors.
Godinger Lumina Serving Bowl
In her list of holiday home recommendations, JoJo Fletcher said, "This is another thing that I think is great for table settings and hosting in general. This is great for a salad or stuffing. I think this crystal bowl is just so good. You need to see the details. I can also see you putting a punch in this and floating cranberries in there, which would be really aesthetically beautiful. This is just really really pretty. If you want to make this a set, I also found matching cocktail glasses that go with this."
Aura Carver Smart Digital Picture Frame
Here's another pick from Oprah's Favorite Things. If you love taking photos and want to display them beyond posting on social media, get a digital picture frame. It doesn't take up much space and you can have so many photos on display. This one is easy to set up, connects to wifi, and it's Alexa-compatible. You can even choose from an array of different colors.
Eucalyptus Garland
"Eucalyptus is one of my favorite things to decorate a table with. We get enough greenery with this without getting overly Christmas. I still think it's really beautiful at Christmas time. This is something you can layer on your dining table to just give it a lot of layers and texture, creating a lot of interest on your dining table. These are good to have when you feel like your area is feeling boring. If it needs something, add in some greenery," JoJo Fletcher explained.
Lily and Bean The Lily Canvas Weekender Jumbo Design Your Own
This is the bag that Kathy Hilton was looking for during a recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode. Thankfully, she found it, and now we want one. Her sister Kyle Richards has one too. You can customize this weekend tote with your favorite colors and your initials.
Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set- 3 Small Vases
JoJo Fletcher said, "I think these are always great to have, especially when you first start decorating a space. These three ceramic vases come in a set and they're beautiful. They're neutral with these warm touches throughout and they're also glazed. If you have a lot with that matte, sort of stone, look, I think it's always great to add in something glaze just to contrast that. These three are really beautiful and I think they'll go well in any space. You can style them together, use two, or just use one. I think these are really great to have."
EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
"Every girl I know is using this now, Kyle Richards said in her list of fall must-haves, "It comes in a regular cream and there's also one with a slight tint. It's a miracle. Once again, this is good to use under you're makeup and it won't roll. It feels so light. All of my daughters use this. All of the girls on my show use this. I was first introduced to it by a doctor and then I started seeing it everywhere. I cannot say enough good things about this. I use it in the clear and I also have one with the tint."
She's not the only one who loves this sunscreen. It has 20,700+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. Betches co-founder Jordana Abraham also mentioned this in her list of destination wedding packing essentials.
iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
JoJo Fletcher gushed, "This is a genius invention, especially during the holidays because we are busy during the holidays and tend to make a mess. Who has the time to whip out a vacuum every fifteen minutes? If you want to make life easier, get the Roomba. I also think this is a great gift for your parents. It's a robot that tracks and traces your home to vacuum it yourself. It really is just such a great thing to have because it keeps your home clean."
Jiasuqi Cross Open Toe Fuzzy Fluffy House Slippers
JoJo Fletcher asked, "Who likes their feet to be cozy? Who hates wearing sneakers in the house? Every woman in your life needs these slippers for Christmas. Look how cute these are. Look at these beautiful, cozy slippers. If there's something that screams holiday gift, it's these."
These slippers are available in so many solid colors and patterns. They were also recently recommended by Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. Kyle shared, "One of my favorite things to give my daughters and close friends during the holidays are slippers because when you come home at the end of the day, you want to get something cozy on. These are so great. These are so comfortable. How cute are these? They are so so so so soft."
Kathy said, "Those I love! I would wear them as slippers. I do go out with slippers. I'm just like Justin Bieber. Lisa Rinna would love those. We should get those for her." On top of all that, 3,000+ Amazon shoppers gave these slippers five-star reviews.
Kitsch Velvet Scrunchies for Hair- 5 Pack
"You can never have too many of these velvet scrunchies," Kyle Richards said. Kathy Hilton revealed, "I live in these. There's a dark grey, a charcoal grey, a pale grey, a silver, and a black one. These are great and dressy too if you want." There are many color combinations to choose from.
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30
Kyle Richards included this tinted moisturizer in her list of fall Amazon must-haves, explaining, "I get a lot of beauty questions and skincare questions. The most most most most important thing you can do is wear sunscreen. I don't like to wear actual foundation on my face, so I will wear a tinted sunblock. This is something that I found that I love so much. It is amazing. It comes in so many different shades. It has such great coverage and it has a little glow to it. I always get so many compliments on my skin when I wear this. It just feels light. You don't have heavy makeup on. I have my daughters all using this. It's my favorite favorite favorite product."
JW PEI Gabbi Bag
In her Amazon shopping roundup, Kyle Richards shared, "My daughter Alexia [Umansky] bought this bag first. I ended up stealing it from her because I love it so much. It's the cutest bag. Can you see the pleating on there? It's so cute. I love this bag. It's very much a trend right now. And I love this color. We can still wear white after Labor Day." "This bag is very on trend," Kathy Hilton said,
Alexia and Kyle aren't the only people who have been spotted with this purse. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski have the same bag. It's also available in many colors.
NEST Fragrances Holiday Scented Classic Candle
If you're looking for a great host gift, Kyle shared, "NEST candles are my favorite. To me, those are the most beautiful. Their holiday candle smells amazing and you could never go wrong bringing that to someone's house as a gift."
Kathy has the same love for NEST candles, remarking, "Those candles are so beautifully made and they last for hours. At Nicky [Hilton]'s wedding, she had them inside where we did the ceremony. We had a blue one. Oh, it's so gorgeous. Really beautiful. I think a candle is your best bet."
There are so many comforting fragrances to choose from. NEST candles have 5,700+ five-star Amazon reviews from satisfied shoppers.
Doubnine Tube Hoop Earrings Gold Lightweight Large Earrings
Kyle Richards remarked, "Anyone who knows me knows that I always wear gold hoops. To me, gold hoops are a staple. These are great staples to have. Every girl needs a pair of gold hoops. These are great. They're light. They're the perfect width. Like I've said, gold hoops are a staple." These also come in silver.
Kerastase Resistance Bain Volumifique Thickening Effect Shampoo
Kathy Hilton included this shampoo in her list of must-have beauty products. If your hair is fine and flat, amp up the volume wit this thickening effect shampoo.
Sam Edelman Women's Lydell Combat Boot
Kathy Hilton declared, "I'm excited. Look at these boots. I'm a stylist now. I love the textures of the suede. The boot is beautiful. Do you see that boot? This is a great boot if you're out in the snow or in the cold weather."
"My sister is obsessed with these boots," Kyle Richards said. Kathy confirmed that and shared, "Well, I'm in love with these boots," which are available in four different colors.
Daily Ritual Women's Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket
Kyle Richards said in the gift guide she and Kathy Hilton shared with E!,"This is so gorgeous. it's really cute, soft, and squishy. This is a great, great, great puffer." Kathy Hilton remarked, "Love that. You guys, look at the pink velvet. It's so cute. I've never seen a velvet puffer. It zips all the way, which is great to prevent the wind from going through."
Kyle said, "It is so beautiful. It's such a great jacket. Such a great gift. All of my daughters will love this." This puffer comes in so many different colors.
Zesica Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton included this set in their joint holiday gift guide. Kyle gushed, "These pants are a jogger. I love this color. It always looks chic. These pants you can dress up too with a bootie and a cute little blouse." Kathy told her sister, "Kyle, look at this. I'm sorry. I'm just so excited. How gorgeous is this set together, with the boots?"
Kyle continued, "I love love love these colors. When you think of a sweatpant outfit, you think 'Oh, it's a casual look,' but if you wanted to be more elegant looking, more chic, and still comfortable. This is just such a beautiful chic look even if you're just cozy in sweats." You can get this same color that Kyle and Kathy adore or you can check out the 11 other colors. This set has 2,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more celeb recommendations, check out these under $50 items from Oprah's Favorite Things List.