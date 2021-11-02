Kathy Hilton Shares Her Favorite Hair Products, Skincare Must-Haves & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We've said it a million times, but Kathy Hilton is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Every single week, she's given us the laughter that we've craved on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She's even inspired us to get our shop on. From the spray-on moisturizer she keeps in her purse, to the gold skincare treatments she had for an at-home spa day, to the monogrammed bag that she (hilariously) lost (and found) before the cast trip, Kathy has become our ultimate shopping inspiration.
Recently, she brought the E! cameras into her home to show us her favorite hair products, skincare must-haves, and other essentials. And, of course, she made us laugh along the way. If you want to channel your inner Kathy, check out the products below.
ghd Platinum+ Styler - 1” Flat Iron, Pink Limited Edition
This flat iron is a three-time Allure Best of Beauty Awards winner. Now, it's available in a limited edition rose pink color. This styling tool is pre-set to the safer-for-hair temperature of 365°F, so you will not burn your hair. This smart styler anticipates and acclimates to your hair's needs.The ghd ultra-zone technology monitors heat 250x a second to maintain the healthiest temperature without extreme heat damage. Your hair will be strong, healthy, and shiny with less breakage compared to other flat irons. You can even use this iron to curl your hair as well.
ghd Helios 1875w Professional Hair Dryer in Rose Pink
This award-winning hair dryer was designed by ghd's leading physicists, engineers, and styling professionals to create a product that provides precision and 30% more shine. This lightweight hair dryer delivers a 75mph airflow for a super fast, salon-worthy blowout.
The U Beauty The SUPER Hydrator
This cream boosts the hydration of the skincare barrier, adding major moisture to dry, damaged skin. If your skin is parched, this is the product you need. The advanced formula delivers immediate hydration and continues to moisturize the skin throughout the day. This product has anti-aging ingredients and it helps combat the free radicals that you encounter throughout the day.
A Revolve shopper raved, "This is my new favorite moisturizer. It's super hydrating without being thick and it really gives me that glass skin effect. Highly recommend!!!"
Dr. Barbara Sturm Eye Cream
This eye cream is refreshing, lightweight, and effective at targeting the signs of aging along with the appearance of puffiness and dark circles.
A Sephora shopper raved, "I've tried hundreds of eye creams over the years, and nothing compares to the light, refreshing texture of this one!" Another fan of the product shared, "I think i finally found my holy grail eye cream! The consistency is perfect and the product absorbs so well. I use this cream a.m & p.m, it's especially great in the morning because it really brightens my under eyes and gives that luminous effect without any shimmer/glitter in the product."
Knesko Diamond Radiance Eye Mask (6 Treatments)
These eye masks utilize powerful GEMCLINICAL technology to brighten, hydrate, and energize the delicate under eye area. Each of these masks is infused with diamond powder, Niacinamide, and Hyaluronic Acid. If you want bright, radiant-looking eyes immediately, just add these to your skincare routine.
We've seen Knesko under eye masks on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before, so we know these are definitely worth checking out.
Poo~Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray in Original Citrus
Eliminate bathroom odor before it begins with Poo~Pourri spray. In fact, you'll leave the bathroom smelling better than when you found it if you use this spray. Just shake it up, spritz 3-5 sprays into the toilet bowl, do your thing, and flush. It's that simple.
This before-you-go toilet spray has 14,700+ five-star Amazon reviews from satisfied customers.
If you're looking for more Kathy-inspired purchases, check out the spray-on moisturizer she keeps in her purse and the gold skincare treatments that she and Lisa Rinna used on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.