Oprah Winfrey, Kyle Richards, Porsha Williams & More Celeb-Recommended Amazon Accessories

An outfit is never truly complete without some coordinating accessories. A trendy bag can bring your ensemble to another level. Some layered necklaces can dress up a plain white t-shirt. A bold pair of sunglasses can add a touch of glamour. A knotted headband can make you look (and feel) so put together. Unfortunately, most of us don't have an unlimited accessories budget. But, thankfully, most of us have Amazon accounts.
There are so many on-trend, affordable accessories on Amazon. If you're not sure where to begin with your shopping, check out these accessory recommendations from Oprah Winfrey, Kyle Richards, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Kathy Hilton, Jade Roper Tolbert, Lala Kent, Lauren Luyendyk, Paige DeSorbo, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Brad Goreski.
Cozy Earth Lounge Socks- 3 Pairs
In Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 List, she shared, "Your loved one will be thanking you all winter long. These cushy knit socks for lounging or every day come in trios of terrific colors and not only make you feel like you're walking on clouds, but also use temperature-regulating technology to keep feet from overheating,"
There are five three-pair sets to choose from with different colors in each.
Lanzom Womens Classic Wide Brim Floppy Panama Hat
Kenya Moore shared, "I've got a hat for you guys. How cool is this hat? I love it with the cream pants and a sweater. This hat with heeled booties is a great look."
This hat is available in 34 colors. It has 11,800+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
JW PEI Gabbi Bag
In her Fall shopping roundup, Kyle Richards shared, "My daughter Alexia [Umansky] bought this bag first. I ended up stealing it from her because I love it so much. It's the cutest bag. Can you see the pleating on there? It's so cute. I love this bag. It's very much a trend right now. And I love this color. We can still wear white after Labor Day."
Alexia and Kyle aren't the only people who have been spotted with this purse. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski have the same bag. It's also available in eight other colors.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Women Heathered Socks (Set of 2)
"I've got some fuzzy socks because these are definitely a necessity. Get some comfy socks to put in your bag," The Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk advised in her roundup of hospital bag essentials.
Travel Duffel Bag
"We have the best duffel bag on Amazon. Honestly, it's sub-$30. It has a plastic compartment for your bathing suit or anything wet. It has tons of compartments. It's very well-made. This muted pink bag is beautiful. It should be like $150, but it's $26. It's sturdy. It's robust." Tom Schwartz said in the roundup of Amazon travel essentials alongside Tom Sandoval.
It's available in seven different colors and it has 4,300+ 5-star reviews.
Alyssa Double Compartment Large Flapover Crossbody Bag
Lala Kent shared, "Going into the holidays, adding a pop of color, is great. This is one of the bags that I'm obsessed with. Anything with gold hardware, get it."
This bag is available in 27 different colors. This bag has 6,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Set of 4 Womens Thin Belts
In her recent Amazon fashion roundup, Jade Roper Tolbert said, "These belts are thin. They come in a packet with many and there are several different color options. I don't know if you guys watched the Emmys last night, but belts are in, I saw so many belted dresses. A belt can really pull an outfit together."
Lisianthus Womens Classic Wool Fedora
Porsha Williams said, "If you have never bought a hat from Amazon, I'm letting you know today, buy that hat. OK, add it in your cart, go ahead and buy it. I have bought so many hats from Amazon, the quality is great. All ladies who love to wear wigs like me, or you just have naturally thick beautiful hair, this is the hat for us."
This beige hat would match with a lot of outfits and there are 19 other colors to choose from. This hat has more than 3,300 five-star Amazon reviews.
BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses- Set of 2
"You've been seeing them everywhere, on every single celebrity," Brad Goreski shared, adding, "These are very Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner." This is a great buy because "you get two pairs each in each set, black and tortoise." The stylist said, "They have a bit of a retro/futuristic vibe," describing them as "very, very fashion forward" and "very cool."
Drueba Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo said, "One of my biggest struggles was finding a work bag because I never wanted to spend a lot of money on it because I would beat it up so badly, but I needed it to be a good quality because the amount of things I would stuff in this bag was insane. This is so chic. It has a little pocket inside, where I would keep my wallet, keys, airpods. It's big, sturdy, and it's good quality. It comes in other colors."
This bag is one of our absolute favorites! It has 24,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Mrs Purse Acrylic Clutch
"Did y'all see this bag? How cute!? I like it because I feel like it's simple and chic for a bachelorette party. I love this and you can take the chain off so it's not crossbody," Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy said.
JLANI Jewels Diana, Bardot, and Tia Earrings
"You'll often find me hooping it up. These 14-karat gold-plated hoop earrings made with sustainable materials bring a fresh spin to the traditional shape—yet they remain timeless," Oprah said in her Favorite Things List.
The Drop Women's Koko Quilted Flap Bag
"Look at how cute this bag is. You know what it's reminiscent of. I love how it has this pop with this gold chain. This gold chain you can wear short and you can carry the bag in your hand, very easy going, cute, little bag. It kind of looks like a Chanel bag and you will just look put-together. You can also wear the chain longer on your shoulder," Kenya Moore shared in her list of festive fashions.
This bag is also available in nude and brown.
WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses
"This is a vibe. They look exactly like Ray-Bans. Look how cute they are and they have the gold rim, which is really cute. I love these. These are definitely unisex. That is why I love this shape, they work no matter what your facial shape is and you're gonna look good," Lala Kent said in her recent list of Amazon fashion picks.
There are seven different colors to choose from.
Jessica McClintock Sparkle Minaudier
"This is your classic wedding dress attire bag. You just need a simple, glittery bag. It also comes with a strap for your convenience, but I would use it as a clutch. You should have a million of these in your closet anyway because they go with everything," Paige DeSorbo shared in her Amazon wedding guest fashion picks.
Sojos Vintage Cateye Polarized Women Sunglasses
Jade Roper Tolbert shared, "This is a bestseller on Amazon. I've seen all my friends and tons of Bachelor girls wear these. I have these in black and tortoise. The tortoise to me just screams 'fall.' The black, I wore all summer, seven days a week. These are it. I love these super cute, giant, cat eye. These come in several colors too." These sunglasses have 4,600+ five-star reviews.
Women Acrylic Transparent Evening Bags
"I have seen this bag everywhere and now it is on Amazon. Super cute. I love the see through bags. Listen, it's game time. You've got football season, concerts, everything. You cannot go in there with the solid bag. It's gotta be a see through bag. And you can use this one. So cute. I love it," Porsha Williams said in her recent Amazon fashion roundup.
K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody
Oprah remarked, "I lost count of this vegan-leather crossbody's compartments. That's a good thing, because it means it can hold all of your essentials. And hooray for all the color options! Also, at $45, this is what I call bang for your buck."
This bag is available in 12 different colors.
Furtalk Knit Beanie Hat
"This is a great stocking stuffer," Kathy Hilton said. That's when Kyle Richards admitted, "My daughters always tell me I put the beanies on wrong," which prompted Kathy to advise, "You need to have it up a little more. YOLO."
This beanie comes in 26 different colors and has 3,600+ five-star reviews.
Jessica McClintock Logan Mesh Evening Pouch
Paige DeSorbo said, "If you want to be funky, I love this style bag. I just think they're cool. You open it and there's actually a lot of room in this. It's plain silver so I thought it would go with a lot of dresses. I think it's cool how this bag closes. You take the longer strap and put it inside of the smaller strap. I would wear this to a black tie event and I would also wear this on the weekend."
Your Smile Silk Like Scarf
Lala Kent remarked, "I've been living for this, you guys. The thing about cheetah is that it goes with everything. It's definitely a neutral. I think Teresa Giudice made that a thing. A scarf is not just for one thing. We can wrap it around our neck. Wear it with a denim jacket. You can loop it to be very Sonja Morgan. You can wear it like a bandana around your neck like you're at Coachella. It's so cute. If I'm having a bad hair day and don't want to do my hair, I can put it on my head. You can wear it so many different ways."
This scarf has 7,800+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. This scarf is available in 43 beautiful styles and patterns.
Mommy Jennie Unisex Vintage Washed Distressed Baseball Cap
In her Amazon fashions roundup, Jade Roper Tolbert said, "I would honestly, if I'm out and about on my day. I'm going to pair a sweater and Levi's with a ball cap." This hat comes in a few different colors and it has 2,000+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
Evolg Marsh Gloves
"Shirts. Sweaters. Pj's. I'm big on striped anything. Besides being adorable, these gloves are made using a high-tech weaving process that gives them precise touch-screen capability, so you're not poking at your phone for a response. And they're unisex," Oprah said.
There are eight colors to choose from.
Momol Sideways Initial Necklace 18K Gold Plated Stainless Steel
Kenya Moore shared, "I also love this large 'K' necklace. This is what makes an outfit." This necklace has 5,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Head Lightz Beanie with Light
"Perfect for walking the dog, running, hiking, or even in a power outage, this fun-looking beanie with rechargeable LED light makes nighttime forays a whole lot brighter," Oprah explained in her 2021 Oprah's Favorite Things list.
Choose between 12 patterns and colors, including tie-dye.
Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Lala Kent explained, "When you become a mom, you can't wear the giant hoops all the time because Ocean is swinging on those like they're monkey bars. I've had these in. These are the tiny little hoops. I call these the Hailey Bieber hoops because Hailey Bieber always has these cute, pretty thick, little hoops in and they're just so chic. When you put your hair back with them, it's just such a vibe. These are the perfect size. You need these, especially if you're a mom because they're the only ones that you're baby's not gonna rip out of your ears."
These also come in rose gold and silver. They have 24,100+ five-star Amazon reviews. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore had these earrings in her list of festive fashions. Summer House star Paige DeSorbo included these earrings in her recent roundup of Amazon fashion recommendations and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski has recommended them as well.
Tom Clovers Crossbody Bags for Women
Jade Roper Tolbert shared, "This cute bag looks like a Chloe look-alike. Do you know the Chloe bags? I had one. And then one day when [husband] Tanner [Tolbert] and I were out to dinner, I left it in a bathroom stall and it was never to be seen again. So, because I lose things a lot, it's probably smarter for me to invest in stuff like this."
Peepers Showbiz and Stardust Readers
"As you may know, I treat glasses as a fun accessory, and both Gayle [King] and I went gaga for these readers. The shapes are just fantastic, and they're far from frumpy. It's hard to pick a favorite, but the blue pair may be the winner," Oprah said in her 2021 Favorite Things List.
The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag
"I love this bag so much. I love the color. This is such a great bag. I love the way it closes up. It just goes on your wrist. You won't lose this. I love the color, very fall," Kyle Richards shared in her list of fall must-haves. It's also available in nude, red, black, silver, and ivory.
Cocadant 3 Pairs Big Hoop Earrings
Lala Kent shared, "These come in a pack of three. They come in rose gold, silver, and regular gold. I used to wear the most giant hoops all the time, they were like hula hoops. Then, Scheana [Shay] jacked my hoops. She always wears hoops. I'm not mad about it though. It's all good. These are a perfect-sized hoop. Randall [Emmett] used to call me 'Hoopies' because I wore hoops so much. These are enough to make your man call you 'Hoopies,' but they're not too big. I think you need a hoop in every single color metal."
This three-pair set has 11,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Doubnine Tube Hoop Earrings Gold Lightweight Large Earrings
Kyle Richards remarked, "Anyone who knows me knows that I always wear gold hoops. To me, gold hoops are a staple. These are great staples to have. Every girl needs a pair of gold hoops. These are great. They're light. They're the perfect width. Like I've said, gold hoops are a staple." These also come in silver.
SA106 Womens Boyfriend Style XXL Oversize Horned Rim Thick Plastic Sunglasses
"These are so cool. I mean, come on. How expensive do these look? It's like I'm going to Versailles," Lala Kent said wearing these sunglasses with the cheetah scarf and trench coat."
These sunglasses come in 11 different colors.
Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace (3 Piece Set)
Kenya Moore said, "Get this three pack of necklaces. They're gold. You can interchange them One has a pearl, one has a disc, and the other is just more simple with a little bar. Layer them to create a look that's polished and finished."
"I'm getting these for my girls. I love the little pearl on the chain," Kathy Hilton said. This three-piece necklace set has 8,800+ five-star reviews.
Babeyond 1920s Flapper Handbag Clutch
"This bag, to me, is so on trend. It's so cool. If you look at Prada right now, this is so their vibe right now. This little bag right here is so good for the holidays, or you can forget the holidays and make this a forever piece. It fits everything. Some of these bags are so cute, but they're so little and you can't even fit your phone in there," Kyle Richards said.
Kathy Hilton advised, "Wear a simple outfit with this and a little pair of earrings and you're set. I just bought a bag like this in Paris at Jimmy Choo. It's very similar. You can fit everything in here, yet it's small and chic. That is a great bag for everybody." It's available in 10 colors.
Twisted Faux Pearl Velvet Headband
Lala Kent recalled, "There's this girl named Nicole Rosé. She was on The Big Shot With Bethenny Frankel. She always had a headband like this on, so I needed one. You can go classic and put your hair behind your ears or cover your ears [with your hair], which I like to do. It has a cute little knot on top with little pearls. You can even wear it with a cute little bun. It makes it look like you thought out your look, but it's really just so simple and easy."
Fifata Acrylic Earrings (9 Pairs)
Kenya Moore shared, "This pack has beautiful earrings including gold and unexpected pops of color. It doesn't cost a lot of money. Treat yourself. You deserve it." This 9-pair earring set has 3,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Sojos Vintage Cateye Polarized Women Sunglasses
Kathy Hilton declared, "These are so me. The are The Matrix glasses, baby. These are a great stocking stuffer. If you go to my page, you're going to see me with these glasses on. They're not too heavy. They're really comfortable."
These are available in eight colors and have 4,500+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Tobatoba 6 Pieces Women Headbands
"If you just want to play and you want to have a little bit more fun with your hair, these are great if you're not having a good hair day or if you're not having a good edges day. This cute little leopard print just never goes out of style. It can change your whole vibe. It's so cute, right? I love a headband. This is a pack of six and some have pearls," Kenya Moore said in her list of festive fashion recommendations.
The Drop Women's Preston Belt Bag
Lala Kent said, "Another must-have. If you have not gotten on the train of a fanny pack, get with it. It is a game changer. You can easily wear this around your waist. I'm going to wear it as a crossbody. It has a zipper at the front. I have enough room for a binkie or something for baby Ocean to teeth on. You can tighten this bag to so many different lengths. You can wear it across the waist or cross body."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams included this bag on her list of fall must-haves.
Pavoi 14K Gold AAA+ Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
"I think pearl earrings are really cute for the office. These ones are a little small, but they're the perfect size. They'll dress up a look," Paige DeSorbo shared in her list of work wardrobe picks.
JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag for Women
Madison LeCroy said, "Here's another bag that I love. You've seen me wear it in other colors, but I'm gonna go back to the blue because I'm into that vibe right now. It's a '90s vibe. I think it goes great with white too, even just a white t-shirt and jeans. It's really good quality. It's thick and durable. I mean, I love this. It holds everything that you could need in one, little bag."
This bag is also available in beige, black, green, purple, pink, and yellow.
American Trends Warm Wool Socks- 5 Pairs
Kyle Richards remarked, "We all want and need socks, but we don't want to buy them ourselves. These are great gifts to get. I love these cute socks. Nicky [Hilton] taught me about only wearing cute socks. I started buying cute socks ever since she posted 'sock game on point.' I always have fun, cute socks on. I never have a plain pair of socks on. These are soft, stretchy, and super cute."
There are many color combos available.
MaaMgic Womens Large Soft Cashmere Feel Pashmina Shawls
Kenya Moore shared, "I love this beautiful scarf. It's one of my favorites. You can do this scarf and it's amazing. These neutrals look so good with a few pops of color. It's affordable and highly-rated at your finger tips." This scarf comes in 17 other colors and it has 4,600+ five-star reviews.
Herschel Fifteen Waist Pack
"I'm so happy these are back," Kyle Richards said. Kathy Hilton added, "You can wear them on your shoulder too. It's very cute. It's very on trend. I love that it's hands-free."
Kyle shared, "My girls wear it like a crossbody. This is good to bring to the airport when they try to limit the amount of bags you can bring on the plane. I wear it under my jacket to bring more on the plane." There are 23 solid colors and patterns to choose from.
ThunderFit Womens Triangle Diamond Stackable Rings- Thin Silicone Wedding Rings Set of 4
Madison LeCroy said, "These are super thin, which I love. Anything dainty is great for a workout band if you don't want to wear your actual ring to the gym. I like these because you can lift heavy weights. Apparently, with a diamond you're not supposed to lift anything super heavy. If I'm on a squat rack or something, I would wear one of these. I like the colors too. You can stack them and wear more than one too."
This set has 3,200+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses for Women
Kenya Moore joked, "You'll be ready for the paparazzi with these and a scarf." These sunglasses are available in many colors and they have 9,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Velvet Scrunchies for Hair- 5 Pack
"You can never have too many of these velvet scrunchies," Kyle Richards said. Kathy Hilton revealed, "I live in these. There's a dark grey, a charcoal grey, a pale grey, a silver, and a black one. These are great and dressy too if you want." There are many color combinations to choose from.
Kathy divulged, "Dorit [Kemsley] taught me about these."
If you're looking for more great Amazon accessories, check out these jewelry pieces that keep selling out.