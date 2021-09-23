We Found the Bag Kathy Hilton Was Looking for on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Kathy Hilton is just the gift that keeps on giving. Week after week, she has delivered premium content on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. If you don't think about Kathy Hilton when someone says "bottoms up," are you even an RHOBH fan?

She has taught us all the importance of having a fan around at all times. She made us all laugh when she sipped on Red Bull in the middle of the night while Kyle Richards was trying to sleep. She inspired a lot of us to shop when she pulled a spray-on moisturizer out of her bag. Last week, we wished we got an invite to her at-home spa day, complete with gold skincare treatments.

During this week's episode, Kathy had us all laughing (except for Kyle) when she realized that she forgot her bag (with her phone) at home before the cast departed for San Diego. Eventually, Kyle got in touch with "The Lady" on Kathy's behalf and she was reunited with her bag. She may have struggled locating the bag, but we didn't. We found the Lily and Bean weekender bag that Kathy and Kyle have, the matching suitcase Kyle uses, and an adorable mini version. Keep on scrolling to find out more about the bags that Kathy and Kyle used on the show.