A Complete Guide to Nick Cannon's Sprawling Family Tree

Watch : Nick Cannon Opens Up About 12 Kids & Fatherhood Challenges

"We're here to be fruitful and multiply."

So Nick Cannon said in 2016, explaining to ABC News, "That's what our beings are made for, so we can raise our offspring up so they can have offspring, and generations after generations."

At the time he was a father of twins with soon-to-be ex-wife Mariah Carey. But the already mercilessly busy radio and TV host said he was "not against" having more kids.

"I talk about that all the time," Cannon said. "I love children. Everybody knows that. Whether it's having more of my own, or adopting, whatever, I love that process. Kids kind of bring that vibrant side [out] of me so whenever I can be a part of that process I'm with it."

Consider Cannon a man who doesn't just talk the talk.