"Broken" Nick Cannon Honors Son Zen One Year After His Death

Watch : Nick Cannon Reveals His 5-Month-Old Son Has Died

Nick Cannon is opening up about coping with an unimaginable loss.



In December 2021, the Nick Cannon Show host shared that he and Alyssa Scott's 5-month-old son, Zen, died after a battle with brain cancer. Now, Cannon is reflecting on their son's legacy exactly one year after his tragic passing.



"Physically, I'm definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I'm broken," he wrote alongside photos of himself cradling Zen on Instagram Dec. 5. "Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn't sleep at all. I can't believe it's been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary."



"Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over," he explained. "A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily. I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart."