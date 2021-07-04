Britney SpearsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Nick Cannon Reportedly a Father of 7 as Model Alyssa Scott Welcomes Baby

Nick Cannon's rumored girlfriend Alyssa Scott has given birth to a baby, who is reportedly the seventh child for the Masked Singer host.

By Corinne Heller Jul 04, 2021 5:20 PMTags
BabiesNick Cannon
Watch: Nick Cannon's Rumored GF Pregnant With His 7th Child?

Oh baby! It looks like Nick Cannon is now a father of seven.

On Saturday, July 3, his rumored girlfriend Alyssa Scott posted on Instagram photos of herself holding a newborn baby, named Zen. She wrote, "I will love you for eternity ♥ 6•23•21." Nick, 40, liked her post.

His rep had no immediate comment about the matter when reached by E! News.

Alyssa, who also has a daughter from a previous relationship, announced her recent pregnancy in January in an Instagram post that she later deleted. Then in May, the model and influencer revealed in another Instagram post, which has also since been removed, that she plans to name her child, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, raising speculation that Nick is his father.

Three days before giving birth, on Father's Day, Alyssa seemed to confirm the rumors when she shared a pic from a maternity photo shoot that showed a man who appeared to be Nick putting both hands on her baby bump. She captioned the image, "Celebrating you today."

photos
Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon: Romance Rewind

Nick has six younger children, including three born in the past year. On Saturday, four hours before Alyssa announced Zen's birth publicly, Nick shared on his Instagram Story a photo of one of his babies, 6-month-old daughter Powerful Queen Cannon, his second child with model Brittany Bell. The two also share a son, Golden Cannon, 4.

Earlier in June, a little more than a week before Alyssa gave birth to Zen, Nick welcomed twin boysZion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, with model and influencer Abby De La Rosa.

Nick also shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan Cannon and daughter Monroe Cannon, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Instagram / Mariah Carey
1-2. Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey gave birth to her and Nick's twins in April 2011. The two announced their split in 2015 after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce a year later.

Instagram / Brittany Bell
3. Golden Cannon

Beauty queen Brittany Bell gave birth to her and Nick's first child together, a boy, in February 2017.

Instagram
Moroccan and Monroe meet baby Golden

Golden appears with his dad, the star's twins with Mariah Carey, and his grandmother in March 2017.

Instagram / Brittany Bell / Nick Cannon
4. Powerful Queen Cannon

Beauty queen Brittany Bell gave birth to her and Nick's daughter in December 2020.

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa
5-6. Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon

Model and influencer Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her and Nick's twin boys in June 2021.

Instagram / Alyssa Scott
7. Zen S. Cannon

Model and influencer Alyssa Scott gave birth to a son in June 2021. Nick liked her baby announcement. Before welcoming the child, Alyssa had shared a maternity photo shoot pic showing a man who appeared to be the star putting his hands on her baby bump.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Who's Really In the Running to Become Jeopardy!'s New Host

2

Nick Cannon Reportedly a Father of 7 as Rumored Girlfriend Gives Birth

3

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Address Counting On Cancellation

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Who's Really In the Running to Become Jeopardy!'s New Host

2

Nick Cannon Reportedly a Father of 7 as Rumored Girlfriend Gives Birth

3

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Address Counting On Cancellation

4

Zendaya and Tom Holland Confirm Romance With Steamy Makeout Session

5

Lynne Spears Speaks Out About Britney Spears' Conservatorship