Alyssa Scott Gives Birth as Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12

Nick Cannon's growing family has gained one new bundle of joy.
Alyssa Scott announced on social media Dec. 29 that she welcomed her second child, a baby girl named Halo Marie Cannon, with the Wild ‘N Out host two weeks prior, making him a father of 12. The pair's first child together, Zen, died from a brain tumor in December 2021 at age 5 months.
"December 14, 2022, Our lives are forever changed," Alyssa captioned an Instagram video featuring footage of Halo's birth. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying "it's a girl" and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face."
She added, "I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"
Alyssa, 29, announced her pregnancy on Oct. 26 by showing off her baby bump alongside her daughter Zeela, 4, from a prior relationship.
After captioning her post "With you by my side….," the model later confirmed Nick is indeed the father when she made a splash with a steamy maternity shoot in November.
In the photos, the duo posed nearly nude in a bathtub as the Nickelodeon alum kisses Alyssa's baby bump while she wears nothing but a wrapped towel on her head. Another image shows her standing up in the tub, while Nick looks up at her with his hands on her belly.
"This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING," Alyssa wrote on Instagram Nov. 3. "Thank you to my beautiful and talented friend @Glorydayyys for recreating and recapturing this very special moment. This will forever be my favorite piece of artwork."
Aside from his children with Alyssa, The Masked Singer host is father to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex Mariah Carey, as well as 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon," 23-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 2-month-old Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell.
He also shares 18-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion and 2-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 6 months, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, with LaNisha Cole.