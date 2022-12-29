Alyssa Scott Gives Birth as Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12

Nick Cannon's growing family has gained one new bundle of joy.

Alyssa Scott announced on social media Dec. 29 that she welcomed her second child, a baby girl named Halo Marie Cannon, with the Wild ‘N Out host two weeks prior, making him a father of 12. The pair's first child together, Zen, died from a brain tumor in December 2021 at age 5 months.

"December 14, 2022, Our lives are forever changed," Alyssa captioned an Instagram video featuring footage of Halo's birth. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying "it's a girl" and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face."

She added, "I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"