Briana DeJesus is still trying to find the good in saying goodbye.

Throughout the season, Teen Mom 2 fans have witnessed the proud mom fall deeper in love with John Rodriguez.

But despite romantic anniversary trips and close relationships with extended family, the couple called it quits before the season came to an end.

As the Teen Mom 2 reunion kicked off Tuesday night, fans got a sense into what really went wrong with what was once a promising couple.

"I just stopped liking him. I stopped loving him. It was something. I woke up one morning and I said I'm not happy. I don't think he's the one for me," she explained to Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa. "He'll say it's all my fault. He says that he never had 100% of me."