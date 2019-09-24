Teen Mom Romance Report: Where Briana DeJesus and More Stand in Their Relationships

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 11:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Briana DeJesus, John Rodriguez

Instagram

Briana DeJesus is single but may not be ready to mingle.

As the reality star continues to document her life on Teen Mom 2, viewers may be one step closer into finding out what caused her split from John Rodriguez. In previews for tonight's all-new episode, cameras will roll as Briana finds out some unsettling news about her man.

While the couple is not together currently, Briana revealed to E! News that she's confused about where things stand today.

"I still don't really know exactly what's going on in our relationship right now. We're not together. We haven't spoken and there's just a lot going on," she shared with us. "I don't know how it's going to play out on television. I still don't know what the real deal is. It's very confusing and hard to talk about."

And with little hopes of a reconciliation at this time, the proud mom says she isn't focused on dating.

Watch

Teen Mom OG Stars Give Updates on Their Men

"Right now, I just want to focus on my girls. I want to focus on my house. I want to focus on my business," she explained. "I don't have time for a boyfriend right now or try to figure those things out."

As the relationship plays out on the small screen, we're taking a look at other Teen Mom couples and where they stand in the romance department. Take a look in our gallery below.

Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell

MTV

Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra, Teen Mom

Viewers watched Catelynn and her now-husband Tyler made the difficult choice to place their first child, Carly, up for adoption, in 2009 on the first season of 16 and Pregnant. After 13 years together, the fan-favorite couple wed in August 2015 and have since had two more children together. 

Ryan Edwards, Maci Bookout

Twitter

Maci Bookout & Ryan Edwards, Teen Mom

Together less than six months when she got pregnant, viewers saw Maci struggle with an irresponsible Ryan on 16 and Pregnant. Though they got engaged, they split less than a year after their son Bentley was born.

Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Pop Culture Holiday

Courtesy of TTM Lifestyle

Maci Bookout & Taylor McKinney

Maci married Taylor in October 2016, after welcoming two children together in May 2015 (Jayde) and May 2016 (Maverick). The couple revealed they suffered a miscarriage, but have recently been looking into adoption as they continue expanding their fashion line called TTM Lifestyle.

Article continues below

Ryan Edwards, Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie

YouTube

Ryan Edwards & Mackenzie Standifer

Ryan married girlfriend Mackenzie on May 15, 2017. After drug abuse and cheating allegations against Ryan surfaced in 2018, however, he checked into rehab. While Ryan spent some time away, Mackenzie gave birth to the couples first child, Jagger. The couple still remains together and are expecting another baby.

Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley

Jackson Lee / Brian Prahl

Amber Portwood & Gary Shirley, Teen Mom

The contentious pair called it quits for good in 2013 after a volatile relationship that included allegations of domestic abuse and Amber spending 16 months in prison for drug-related charges. After years of back and forth, the duo has reached a custody agreement and seem to have finally found a way to co-parent their daughter, Leah. Amber has recently said Gary is just like family, and they have finally gotten to a point where they can be friends. 

Amber Portwood, Matt Baier

Instagram

Amber Portwood & Matt Baier

Amber and Matt, 46, ended their engagement after going on Marriage Boot Camp.

Article continues below

Andrew Glennon, Amber Portwood, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Amber Portwood & Andrew Glennon

It's complicated. The reality star met her current beau while filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex, as he was working as a crew member on the WE tv series' set, and made their debut as a couple at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards. In May 2018, Amber gave birth to the couple's first child, James. After Amber was arrested for domestic battery in July 2019, their relationship status remains unclear.

Gary Shirley, Kristina Anderson, Teen Mom

MTV

Gary Shirley & Kristina Anderson

The couple wed in November 2015, after welcoming their first child together, Emilee, in April of that year.

Farrah Abraham, Teen Mom

Instagram

Farrah Abraham & Derek Underwood, Teen Mom

The father of Farrah's daughter Sophia died in an accident two months prior to her birth in December 2008.

Article continues below

Simon Saran, Farrah Abraham

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Farrah Abraham & Simon Saran

Farrah dated the real estate agent on and off for over two years, and it was her first serious relationship since Derek's death. But Simon recently told E! News they are currently just friends, despite Farrah serving him with a cease and desist order in July. "I think it's better if we keep it at that level," he said. "Her head game changed my mind. She's great at it. Definitely knows how to cheer one up and put one in a better mood."

Jenelle Evans, Andrew Lewis, Teen Mom

MTV

Jenelle Evans & Andrew Lewis , Teen Mom 2

The parents of Jace split soon after he was arrested. Andrew appeared on Teen Mom 2, looking to meet his son. However, Jenelle has since refused his request. 

Jenelle Evans, David Eason, Instagram, Engagement Ring

Instagram

Jenelle Evans & David Eason

After a one-year marriage to Courtland Rogers, and having her second child, Kaiser, with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffin in 2014, Jenelle is now married to David, swapping vows in September 2017. They welcomed a daughter in January 2017, Ensley. In September 2019, the couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary.

Article continues below

Chelsea Houska, Adam Lind, Teen Mom

MTV

Chelsea Houska & Adam Lind, Teen Mom 2

Chelsea's relationship fell apart with daughter Audree's father Adam during Teen Mom 2, with Adam now having little involvement in her life.

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Instagram

Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer

After meeting in 2014, Chelsea and Cole got engaged in November 2015, going on to wed in October 2016. Their first child together, Watson, was born in January 2017 and their second child, Layne, was born in August 2018. 

Corey Simms, Leah Messer, Teen Mom

Jae Donnelly/INFphoto.com

Leah Messer & Corey Simms, Teen Mom 2

Leah and her husband Corey, the father to twins Aliannah and Aleeah, divorced in 2011. 

Article continues below

Leah Messer, Jeremy Calvert

twitter.com

Leah Messer & Jeremy Calvert

The couple wed in 2012, and went on to welcome their daughter, Adlynn, in 2013. They divorced in 2015, and it was finalized while Leah was in rehab. They continue to remain friends and co-parent their daughter. 

Kailyn Lowry, Jo Rivera, Teen Mom

MTV

Kailyn Lowry & Jo Rivera, Teen Mom 2

Jo is the father of Kailyn's first child, Isaac, and viewers saw the couple fight a lot during their season of 16 and Pregnant. Though the couple split soon after Isaac's birth in 2010, Kailyn and Jo remain friends, and Jo is currently married to Vee Torres. 

Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv

Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin

After her split from Jo, she married Javi in 2012 and they had a son, Lincoln, before divorcing in late 2016 after a contentious split. 

Article continues below

Kailyn Lowry, Chris Lopez, Baby Lo

Instagram

Kailyn Lowry & Chris Lopez

Though Kailyn gave birth to her third child, a boy named Lux Russell, in August 2017, she split from Chris, the father, before then. Since then, Kailyn and Chris have had an on-off relationship, yet Kailyn currently is not on romantic terms with Chris.

Briana DeJesus, Teen Mom

MTV

Briana DeJesus & Devoin Austin II, Teen Mom 2

Briana and Devoin, who had some run-ins with the law, split before their daughter, Nova, was born during their season on 16 and Pregnant, with Briana saying of their strained relationship, "He's not the best father he should be to Nova."

Briana DeJesus, Luis, Teen Mom

MTV

Briana DeJesus and Luis

After starring on the single season of Teen Mom 3, Briana joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in its eighth season, and gave birth to her second daughter, Stella, with ex-boyfriend Luis Miguel, on July 2017. 

Article continues below

Briana DeJesus, John Rodriguez

Instagram

Briana DeJesus & John Rodriguez

Shortly after celebrating their one-year anniversary at a tropical destination, the couple called it quits. "The timing sucks so bad but it had nothing to do with Javi," Briana assured us.

Mackenzie McKee, Josh McKee, Teen Mom

Instagram

Mackenzie McKee & Josh McKee, Teen Mom 2

After welcoming a baby boy in 2011, the duo announced in August 2013 they were expecting their second child before getting married a few days later. Their second child, a daughter named Jaxie, was born in Febuary 2014. In August 2019, things appeared to be over between the two when Mackenzie announced she was "freshly single."

Teen Mom, Then and Now, Alex Sekella

MTV; Instagram

Alex Sekella & Matt McMann, Teen Mom 3

 Though she and Matt, the father of her daughter Arabella Elizabeth, were engaged, they broke up before getting married.

Article continues below

Alek Sekella, Teen Mom

MTV

Alex Sekella & Tim Peters

The couple has been dating for over four years, and in December 2018 announced their engagement. While the wedding date is unknown, Alex has been spotted recently shopping for wedding dresses

Katie Yeager, Joey Moes, Teen Mom

MTV

Katie Yeager &Joey Moes, Teen Mom 3

The parents of Molli split sometime after filming ended on Teen Mom 3

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. only on Fox.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Teen Mom , Teen Mom 2 , Couples , Reality TV , TV , Celebrities , Entertainment , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.