Tyler Cameron's journey to find love isn't over yet.

Last week, fans watched Hannah Brown send the season 15 star home on The Bachelorette finale. The Alabama native accepted a proposal from Jed Wyatt but ended up calling off their engagement after learning he had dated another woman before coming on the show. After reuniting with Cameron on After the Final Rose, Brown asked the runner-up if he'd like to grab a drink. Of course, he said yes.

Later that week, a source told E! News Cameron spent the night at Brown's place. While it seemed like the reality stars were ready to give their relationship another go, that perception changed after Cameron was spotted hanging out with Gigi Hadid at New York's DUMBO House days later.

"Gigi is definitely interested in Tyler," a source told E! News, noting that the duo originally met through Instagram. "They met for drinks last night at Soho, and they got along really well. It was very casual, but they were laughing and had a very engaged conversation. Gigi thinks Tyler is really cute and nice and liked that he was a good listener. They have been texting for weeks and have plans to hangout again while Tyler is in NYC. They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other."

This wasn't their only outing either. Yesterday, E! News exclusively revealed the two spent some time at New York's Frames Bowling Lounge.