When it comes to Hollywood couples most likely to inspire the phrase "relationship goals" there are more than a few OGs. You've got Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard and classics like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

But this year, a pair of newcomers have been charging up the ranks. In little more than a year of dating, Wells Adams has proven time and time he's got Sarah Hyland's back in the war on trolls who fill their days hating everything on the Internet. They've yet to produce a non-adorable Instagram selfie and they've both all but perfected the social media tribute.

Take the message Bachelorette alum Adams posted in honor of Hyland's 28th birthday in November. Calling their relationship "that can't-eat, can't-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of stuff," he continued, "You're perfect and I love you most."

Or what he wrote a couple weeks later to pump her up after the sudden death of her cousin. "I'm here to remind you @sarahhyland that there is light amongst all the darkness," he captioned an especially endearing snap. "If you ever doubt that, just look at this picture and remember how awesome we are."